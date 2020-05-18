Please select your default edition
Coronavirus: Houston Rockets, LA Clippers to reopen facilities on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly allowed voluntary player workouts inside team facility over the weekend

Monday 18 May 2020 07:07, UK

James Harden scores at the rim during Houston&#39;s win against New Orleans
Image: James Harden and his Houston Rockets team-mates will be able to return to their training facilities

The Houston Rockets will reopen their facility to players on Monday, general manager Daryl Morey has confirmed.

The facility has been closed since the NBA season was paused on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daryl Morey
Image: Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sits courtside

The NBA permitted teams to begin reopening their facilities last week, with strict rules in place. Only voluntary workouts - all done individually - are permitted, and no more than four players can be in the facility at one time.

Earlier this week, reports said there is optimism toward resuming the season, but the potential structure for doing so remains unclear.

At least 11 teams have announced plans to reopen, including the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

The Lakers (49-14) held the top spot in the Western Conference when play was paused, followed by the Clippers (44-20).

The Lakers reportedly allowed voluntary workouts inside the team facility this weekend. Stadium's Shams Charania reports that after the Lakers received clearance from LA government and health officials, the decision was made to reopen its doors to players on Saturday.

More on this story

The workouts are in line with NBA protocol, such as allowing no more than four players in the facility at one time. Charania reports the Lakers will not have their facility open all seven days a week, but instead on a "limited basis".

The Lakers join several other teams that are allowing players to participate in voluntary workouts away from the confines of their homes.

The LA Clippers are reportedly opening their practice facility for players to conduct "limited, voluntary, rehabilitation and physical wellness activities" beginning on Monday, according to Andrew Greif of the LA Times.

According to a report from SI.com, the team has tested every player for coronavirus, which helped lead to the decision to prompt the decision to become the 16th team to reopen its training facility.

