Michael Jordan's iconic turnaround fadeaway jump shot - how'd he do that?

Gary Maitland, basketball skills coach

Monday 18 May 2020 12:26, UK

Michael Jordan shoots a turnaround fadeaway jumpshot over Charlotte Hornets defender Bobby Phills 2:10
Skills coach Gary Maitland explains how Michael Jordan was able to execute his iconic turnaround jumper

Skills coach Gary Maitland reveals the secrets behind the NBA's most iconic shots and moves,. Here he analyses Michael Jordan's iconic turnaround fadeaway jump shot.

Skills coach Gary Maitland demonstrates Michael Jordan&#39;s turnaround fadeaway
Image: Skills coach Gary Maitland demonstrates Michael Jordan's turnaround fadeaway

What made Michael Jordan's turnaround fadeaway so good was that he could go either way - he could go over his right shoulder or his left. The defender would have no idea which way he was going. Jordan would force the defender to go one way, then he would go the other way to counter their movement in order to get the separation he needed.

Jordan would use his strength to gain separation. He would pound the ball and bump the defender. As you can imagine, the defender would be forced to scoot backwards. As they did, Jordan gained that small separation before turning and fading to gain even more separation from the defender attempting to close down the shot.

Michael Jordan shoots a free throw for the Bulls during the 1997-98 season 5:16
Relive Michael Jordan's best plays from his final regular season with the Chicago Bulls

Once Jordan had his defender committed to the middle of the floor, as he dropped his hips, he would point his furthest foot away from the defender so it angled at 45 degrees from the baseline. That meant he didn't have to turn as much and, as he pivoted, he was already lined up and ready to go into his shot.

To prevent his body over-rotating or over-twisting, Jordan would kick out one foot and make sure it was pointed at the basket. That anchored him and ensured his shot would be on target.

Michael Jordan fires &#39;The Last Shot&#39; in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals 1:30
Relive the moment Michael Jordan sealed the Chicago Bulls' sixth NBA title with 'The Last Shot'

Jordan would love playing with his defender. He would take them up the line, back down the line and, just as they would relax, he would drop his hips, turn, elevate and get a shot with his famous turnaround fadeaway.

