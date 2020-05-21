John Wall says he is confident he will return to Washington Wizards at All-Star level

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall said he is confident he will return from his ruptured Achilles tendon injury at an All-Star level.

In an interview with 247Sports, Wall, who has not played in an NBA game since December of 2018, has gradually worked his way back toward full strength expressed confidence in his game as he continues his rehabilitation.

"The sky is the limit," Wall said."This is the healthiest I will have been, damn near my whole NBA career. That's why I took my time, that's why I didn't want to come back this season and be on a minutes restriction and try to do all of that.

"I just wanted to make sure I am fully healthy, my body is where I want it to be and prepare for next season."

0:46 Washington Wizards star John Wall has revealed what he's been doing to help hospitals and communities during the coronavirus crisis

Prior to the suspension of the NBA season, Wall had been practising with the Wizards' G League affiliate and going through 5-on-5 scrimmages without restriction.

Wall also noted he has spent time improving his jump shot, which has been an on-and-off issue since he entered the league in 2010-11.

Wall implied the injury - as well as bone spurs in his ankle - contributed to his at times inconsistent shooting.

"People don't even know that sometimes when going full speed and then trying to stop was the worst, it was like somebody stabbed me with a knife in my heel and twisted it," Wall said. "It was so bad."

"When I shoot one-dribble pull-ups and run and do certain things, it doesn't bother me at all, I just feel free."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here