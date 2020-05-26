Ja Morant's cross-jab - how'd he do that?

In his Lockdown Lowdown, skills coach Gary Maitland examines top NBA players and reveals how they have executed some killer moves.

Here he analyses Memphis Grizzlies rookie star Ja Morant’s cross-jab that led to him posterizing defender Aaron Baynes with a spectacular late-game dunk in his team's win against the Phoenix Suns on December 11, 2019.

Image: Skills coach Gary Maitland demonstrates Ja Morant's cross-jab

Morant has produced spectacular performances throughout the 2019-20 season, leading an unfancied Grizzlies team into eighth place in the Western Conference. In doing so, the former Murray State guard has established himself as the clear favourite for the Rookie of the Year award.

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, a two-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons, recently bestowed high praise on the Grizzlies rookie star, saying Morant is leading the "evolution of point guard play in the NBA".

Morant's slick handles and elastic drives to the rim are two of the signatures of his game and, as Coach Maitland explains, his footwork is key to his success.

"How does Morant get into the cross-jab? He starts with a float-dribble where his feet skip. This gives him time to really figure out which way he is going to attack and also really set up his defender.

"As Morant float-dribbles, he then gets into his cross-jab. The ball crosses over and he plants his opposite foot. Both the ball and the opposite foot hit the floor at the same.

"Morant jab-steps one way and sees that the Suns defender does shift his weight slightly. He then attacks on the same side he has the ball.

"Morant floats, he crosses, he jabs and then he takes off downhill. That is what makes this move so successful."

