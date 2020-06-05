NBA players, coaches and analysts react positively to 22-team July 31 restart plan

Players, executives, team owners and analysts reacted positively to the news that the 2019-20 NBA season will resume in Orlando on July 31.

The NBA Board of Governors voted to restart the regular season for the 22 teams in contention for the playoffs in a near-unanimous vote on Thursday.

In a reported 29-1 vote, the board approved a proposal that calls for each of the 22 teams to play eight regular-season games starting July 31, with the last possible date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals being October 12.

Image: Graphic showing the key dates for the NBA 2019-20 season resumption - credit nba.com

"The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "While the coronavirus pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalised with public health officials and medical experts."

Response from NBA players, executives and commentators was positive, even in the case of teams excluded from the return-to-play solution.

Five-time All-Star Chris Webber told NBA TV's Gametime: "I am cautiously excited. I hope we can get through this safely. This is the new normal but players are professional. At the same time, there will be a little bit of fear because you cannot truly sanitise a large event space. I am excited to see how they adapt."

"Basketball fans should be excited, too. Now it is an even playing field. If you're a top-five team in offensive and defensive efficiency you have got a great chance. There are some 'gunslingers' like the Houston Rockets out there too. You could get hot and make a run.

"I don't have a new favourite. At the start of the season, I picked the Clippers because I thought they would come with defense every night. That said, how can you go against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks?

"I think bench play will have a bigger role. If I am the Denver Nuggets, I am in that locker room saying, we are built for this moment. I think if you have a deep bench that is a bigger advantage than it has been in years past."

On Wednesday's NBA Show on Sky Sports, Heatcheck panellists Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey applauded the NBA for taking a measured approach to devising a return-to-play solution.

"The anticipation that has built up is huge. It would have been a real shame if such an interesting season went down the drain," said Soko. "The situation at hand is a tricky one. A lot of leagues around the world have called it quits for fair reasons but I really commend the NBA for figuring out a way to give some closure and bring the season to an end."

"It's a change to the norm but the circumstances we have found ourselves are unique. No one could have predicted this, no one saw this coming," said Mooncey.

"The NBA has taken the time to devise the correct (way to) return to action plan ensuring all players remain safe while also planning for exciting viewing experience for the fans at home. I commend the NBA and what they have done with that.

"Also, bringing 22 teams is fantastic. It's an 82-game regular season and we didn't get to see each team play all 82 of their games. It gives a fair shot to some of the teams looking to have a late-season run of good form and really improve themselves in the standings."

Image: Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford issues instructions from the sideline

Steve Clifford, head coach of the Orlando Magic who currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, said his players were keen to "get back to work".

''Our guys have worked extremely hard and made a great commitment to stay ready," he said. "We have played our way into playoff position and are certainly looking forward to the opportunity ahead. We can't wait to get back in the gym."

Image: CJ McCollum attacks against the Phoenix Suns

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, the lone team that voted against the 22-team proposal, offered words of praise for his team's ownership group.

''We play for an ownership group that actually listens to its players and has a backbone," he said. "We voiced what we felt was the best option and they followed our lead. I commend our front office and Jody Allen.''

Jason Wexler, president of the Memphis Grizzlies, said: ''From a fan perspective, I'm curious to see what it plays like. This is going to be new for everyone. It's going to be really hard to tell for who benefits from it, who doesn't. I think until we get out there and see how it goes, it's going to be hard to assess. But our guys are young and adaptable and talented. We feel good about how they'll take the situation.''

Image: Bulls senior adviser of basketball operations John Paxson (L) chats with team owner Michael Reinsdorf (R) - credit nba.com

The Chicago Bulls are one of eight teams excluded from the resumption of the 2019-20 season. Their president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf said: ''It is disappointing that we will not return to play for the 2019-20 season, but ultimately this decision is about more than just one team.''

Those sentiments were echoed by Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and coach JB Bickerstaff, whose team was also excluded from the restart plan.

In a joint statement, they said: ''While we are disappointed that the announced return-to-play proposal excludes the Cleveland Cavaliers, we understand all of the unprecedented factors that contributed to this outcome and we accept the hard decisions commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA's Board of Governors had to make.

"We also respect the exhaustive and life-altering measures that were considered as a result of coronavirus, but as a team, we greatly desired to be a part of the season's resumption.''

