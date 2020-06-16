Luka Doncic's step-back jumper - how'd he do that?

Skills coach Gary Maitland reveals the secrets behind the NBA's most iconic shots and moves. Here he analyses the step-back jump shot of Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic.

After winning Rookie of the Year honours in the 2018-19 season, Doncic has vaulted into the NBA's elite level of superstars in his second season in the league, leading the Mavericks to a 40-27 record and an all-but-guaranteed place in the playoffs when the NBA restarts. Doncic's all-round ability, from his shot creation and scoring to his ability to make plays for his team-mates, is reflected in his per-game averages of 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

The step-back jumper is one of Doncic's key offensive weapons. Coach Maitland explains how the Slovenian star combines footwork and body movement to create space enabling him to shoot with devastating effect from long range, often over much taller defenders.

Luka Doncic is one of the biggest young stars in the NBA and his unreal skillset enables him to do so many things. One of his best attributes is how he is able to get separation from his defender when he shoots the ball in a one-on-one situation.

The first phase is the set-up. Doncic often uses a dribble where he is going between the legs and he sizes up the defender, causing the opponent to worry about which way he is going to attack or what direction he will go next.

In doing this, Doncic is reading the defender, gauging which of his offensive moves to use next - what would be the most efficient way of scoring or creating for a team-mate.

As he is in his dribble move, Doncic is looking at his defender's feet. If the defender tries to force him left, Doncic will jab his right foot at the defender's feet then bounce back to create separation for a step-back shot. After the set-up, he jabs and steps away to create the shot for himself.

What makes this angle so effective is that Doncic is looking at the defender's feet and body and separates opposite to where their chest is pointing. Why? Because if the defender reaches forward in front of his chest, he does not get as much reach as if he was side-on to the shooter.

Ultimately, Doncic is stepping 'across the chest' to make it more difficult for the defender to block the shot. That allows him to shot over taller defenders.

Don't be fooled, Luka has more than just a step-back in his arsenal. He can get anywhere he wants on the floor to create for himself and create for others. This is what makes him one of the most unstoppable players in the NBA.

