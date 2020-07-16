Please select your default edition
Sacramento Kings say De'Aaron Fox sidelined due to sprained ankle

Thursday 16 July 2020 06:59, UK

Image: De'Aaron Fox prepares to shoot during a Kings practice at the NBA's Florida campus

The restart woes continue for the Sacramento Kings, who announced on Wednesday that leading scorer De'Aaron Fox will be sidelined for at least a week after spraining his left ankle in practice.

Fox will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days, according to the team.

In addition to his team-leading 20.4 points per game, Fox also leads the team in assists (6.8 per game) and steals (1.4 per game).

Check out De'Aaron Fox's best plays from the 2019-20 NBA season so far

Four Kings players - Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Jabari Parker and Alex Len - tested positive for the coronavirus prior to the team heading to central Florida.

Starting center Richaun Holmes was sent back into the quarantine protocol after inadvertently leaving the protection of the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

The Kings (27-36) are three-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) for the No 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Sacramento's first game of the restarted season will be July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.

