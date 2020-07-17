Please select your default edition
Michael Beasley won't return to Brooklyn Nets - reports

Nets duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain unavailable due to injuries

Friday 17 July 2020 07:10, UK

Image: Michael Beasley warms up during his Lakers tenure in 2019

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, according to reports.

Beasley's positive test was reported earlier this week by The Athletic. He left the Orlando, Florida, area after the test, and it is unclear if he will attempt to sign with another club.

Image: Justin Anderson in action for the Atlanta Hawks

Small forward Justin Anderson is a candidate to replace Beasley on the Brooklyn roster, according to The Athletic. He is currently under quarantine in the Orlando area, before he can be permitted into the secure zone.

The Nets are attempting to put together a roster for the upcoming season restart but are running into obstacles.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, center DeAndre Jordan and forward Taurean Prince are done for the season due to contracting coronavirus, while forward Wilson Chandler opted out of the resumption for family reasons.

Meanwhile, guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and forward Kevin Durant (Achilles) aren't available due to injuries.

The 31-year-old Beasley hasn't played in the NBA this season. He signed with Brooklyn on July 10.

Beasley played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica Zubac to the LA Clippers for Mike Muscala on February 7. The Clippers waived him two days later and Beasley finished the season playing in China.

Beasley has played for seven NBA teams in 11 seasons since the Miami Heat selected him with the No 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Kansas State. He has averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games (238 starts).

Anderson played in three games for the Nets in January under a 10-day contract. He averaged 1.0 points and 0.7 rebounds. Overall, he is averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 219 games (23 starts) over five NBA seasons with four teams.

Brooklyn (30-34) reside in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are solidly positioned for one of the conference's eight playoff spots. The Nets have eight games remaining and are a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando (30-35) and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards (24-40).

