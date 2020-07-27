Please select your default edition
NBA restart: Bubble experience will invaluable for Phoenix Suns

Associated Press

Monday 27 July 2020 08:45, UK

DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker in action for Phoenix against Milwaukee
Image: DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker in action for Phoenix against Milwaukee

The Phoenix Suns need a miracle to vault up the standings and reach the playoffs but the NBA bubble experience will nevertheless be invaluable for the team's young core.

Not only are Phoenix six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final Western Conference playoff spot with eight games to play, but the Suns also have to leapfrog four other teams - Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento and New Orleans - who are also in the race.

Even so, for a young team that trying to become one of the NBA's up-and-coming contenders, their bubble experience in Lake Buena Vista will be invaluable no matter the outcome.

"We are one of the teams that has the most to gain," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "To get our guys back on the floor, have another training camp, spend time in the video room, spend time in the meal room together, go fishing together, watching the guys play Spikeball and all the organic, authentic conversations that have taken place.

"Watching movies about the history of our country as it relates to race... I feel like it's going to pay dividends for us for years to come."

Devin Booker questions a call with an NBA official
Image: Devin Booker questions a call with an NBA official

The Suns' roster probably will not be complete in Florida because of injuries and coronavirus cases, but the team's two young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton should be on the floor. Booker made his first All-Star appearance in February and is averaging 26.1 points per game.

"It's not about the lights being the brightest they can be, it's about getting a chance to compete and keep solidifying myself in this league," Booker said. "That is my main objective and I know that is going to come with wins and the growth of our team. So that's what we are working on here.

Depth update

The Suns said last week center Aron Baynes and guards Elie Okobo and Jalen Lecque are not with the team. Baynes revealed in a video interview with Stadium he had tested positive for coronavirus while the team said Okobo and Lecque are not with the team because of personal reasons. All three hope to join the team in Florida at some point.

Phoenix already knew they would be without starting forward Kelly Oubre Jr, who is recovering from a knee injury. The team did add backcourt depth by signing guard Cameron Payne.

Where were we?

The Suns were showing improvement with their young core of Booker and Ayton and had some of their best wins of the season against the Blazers, Bucks and Jazz in the weeks before the coronavirus shutdown.

Williams was also excited about a group of young players, including Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

How's Ricky?

The team's starting point guard Ricky Rubio revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus and was only recently cleared to join practices.

Ricky Rubio of the Phoenix Suns
Image: Ricky Rubio in action for the Phoenix Suns

There is no question he is a big part of the team's current and future plans and he is averaging 13.1 points and 8.9 assists this season.

Ayton in action

The 22-year-old Ayton might have the most to gain from more game action in Florida. The former No 1 overall pick in 2018 has had a somewhat frustrating second season. Ayton missed 25 games early in the season after violating the league's anti-drug policy and then battled various injuries when he returned.

DeAndre Ayton rams home a dunk 0:12
DeAndre Ayton took flight to ram home a one-handed alley-oop slam against the Boston Celtics

When the athletic 6ft 11in forward has been in the line-up, he has been productive, averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds in his second season.

Now he has got the opportunity to build more momentum.

"I love it, I couldn't wait," Ayton said. "I finally get to put my energy into real basketball instead of [video games] 2K or Warzone. I'm just happy to be in this environment, shoot a basketball into a real NBA hoop, see my jersey, wear my team uniform and just be ready to be coachable. I missed it."

