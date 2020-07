Joel Embiid sits out Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage games with calf tightness

Joel Embiid is hurting and that's a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week.

The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia's scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip.

"I believe we're just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it," Brown said.

Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia's 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

7:49 BJ Armstrong and Heatcheck regulars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey take a look at whether the NBA season restart will be make or break for the Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia are 28-16 in games with Embiid this season and 11-10 without him.

Al Horford moved into Embiid's spot on Sunday.

"It's an opportunity, truly - not coach-speak, not political-speak, truly - to play Al more, to put him with some different groups," Brown said. "I think if this had happened three or four games into what we are calling the regular season, there's always frustration, selfish frustration and I know frustration at times for Joel."

Embiid played 13 minutes in Philadelphia's scrimmage opener against Memphis, shooting 3-for-10 from the field and leaving the game for good with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

1:24 Highlights of the restart scrimmage between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder

"Just trying to be smart with everything and move on," Brown said.

The 76ers play their scrimmage finale against Dallas on Tuesday and open seeding-game play - essentially the restart of the regular season - on Saturday against Indiana.

Philadelphia and Indiana are tied with the fifth-best records in the Eastern Conference going into the restart, each at 39-26 this season.

