Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets finish scrimmages in victory

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to victory over the Miami Heat while James Harden top scored in the Houston Rockets' win over the Boston Celtics as teams played out their final scrimmages.

Tuesday's restart scrimmage scores Memphis Grizzlies 128-110 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors 106-117 Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics 112-137 Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder 131-120 Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs 118-111 Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks 118-115 Philadelphia 76ers (OT)

1:26 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat

Rookie of the Year contender Morant dropped 22 points and 12 assists as the Grizzlies beat the Heat 128-110 in the final scrimmage for both teams before seeding games later this week.

It was Dillon Brooks that led Memphis with 23 points on eight of 12 shooting, while Jonas Valanciunas put up 15 points and 15 rebounds, the Grizzlies hitting 46.9 percent from the field and finishing 19 of 42 from deep.

Jimmy Butler was Miami's leading scorer with 18 points and seven assists, followed by Bam Adebayo's 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk both meanwhile provided 12 points each.

Memphis established a 41-33 lead after the first quarter and extended that to 69-52 in the second, before strengthening their grip with a 22-point lead after the third. Miami led the Grizzlies by four points in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

The Grizzlies' first seeding game comes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, while the Heat will begin their restart campaign against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

1:57 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges poured in 26 points as well as registering five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block to help the Suns beat beat the Raptors 117-106.

The Suns led 35-29 after the first quarter before the Raptors kept the deficit to just six heading into half-time. Phoenix built an 11-point advantage across the third, which would remain the case as the teams put up 20 points apiece in the fourth.

Ricky Rubio supported Bridges with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block and Cameron Johnson had 19 points of his own. The Suns shot 43 per cent from the field, with 18 of 47 from long range.

The Raptors' top performer was Pascal Siakam with 17 points on six of nine shooting, with Norman Powell supplying 14 points from the bench and Fred VanVleet adding 13 points. Toronto shot 45 per cent from the field, with 16 of 43 landing from deep.

Phoenix resume their season against the Washington Wizards on Friday, and Toronto will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

1:40 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets

James Harden scored 35 points as the Rockets beat the Celtics 137-112 in their final scrimmage on Tuesday.

The Rockets earned the lead with 3:46 remaining the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Celtics, who rested their usual starters, by 13 in the second and eight in the second half in a comfortable victory.

Eric Gordon was forced to exit the game in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury, with his availability for the restart now uncertain.

Alongside Harden's eight rebounds and six assists, Russell Westbrook had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds, with Robert Covington tallying 16 points.

Carsen Edwards led Boston with 19 points, while Semi Ojeleye and Robert Williams III finished with 12 points apiece.

The Rockets face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and the Celtics will come up against the Milwaukee Bucks, who topped the Eastern Conference prior to the NBA's hiatus.

1:51 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 131-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers after heading into the fourth quarter with a 24-point lead.

Thunder outscored the Trail Blazers 33-24 in the second and 39-28 in the third, shooting 51 percent from the field and 49 percent from deep, as well as comfortably beating their opponent in steals and turnovers.

Darius Bazley top scored with 20 points, two rebounds and two assists from the bench; Dennis Schroder added 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists; Luguentz Dort provided 13 points, three assists and two steals as the leading starter and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 10 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

Portland were led by Anfernee Simons with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points, three rebounds and four assists. Mario Hezonja added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Wenyen Gabriel also offered 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Blazers meet the Grizzlies on Friday before the Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

1:44 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers

Rudy Gay delivered 23 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench in a 118-111 win for the San Antonio Spurs over the Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs outscored the Pacers 65-51 in the middle quarters and lead by at least four points throughout the fourth quarter, shooting 48 percent from the field and 91 percent from the free-throw line. Indiana meanwhile finished with 45 percent from the field and 75 percent from deep.

DeMar DeRozan was the Spurs' top-scoring starter with 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Dejounte Murray amassed 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Keldon Johnson registered 21 points, three rebounds and three assists on seven of eight from the field.

The Pacers were led by Myles Turner's 17 points and 10 points, while Malcolm Brogdon had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Victor Oladipo had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists on four of six from shooting and T.J. McConnell led the players from the bench with 14 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.

San Antonio are set to come up against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and Indiana resume their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

1:41 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers

J.J. Barea dropped a three-pointer with the scores at 113-113 and 1:07 to play in overtime to help the Dallas Mavericks towards a 118-115 win over the 76ers.

He had put Dallas ahead with a three-pointer with 1:10 left in regulation time, before Mike Scott's tip-in levelled it at 103-103.

Luke Doncic top scored for Dallas with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and 12 boards in 27 minutes. Barea himself had 14 points across the night.

The 76ers' Tobias Harris led the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds, help coming in the form of Al Horford with 14 points and five rebounds. Ben Simmons finished two of 10 from the field, but had nine rebounds and two assists.

Dallas face the Rockets on Friday before the 76ers meet the Pacers on Saturday.

