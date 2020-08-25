Philadelphia 76ers superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons must grow up, says Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley said Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons must grow to fulfil their enormous potential in the wake of the Philadelphia 76ers firing head coach Brett Brown.

Brown was relieved of his duties on Monday night following the Sixers' 4-0 first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics.

Simmons missed the series through injury while Embiid was unable to inspire Philly and was criticised for a lack of conditioning after appearing to be exhausted in the latter stages of the games.

Speaking on Inside The NBA, Barkley said Brown has to accept some responsibility for his team's underachievement this season but stopped short of laying all the blame at the coach's feet.

1:51 Highlights of Game 4 of the first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76er

"This was the worst kept secret in the world. Brett Brown was going to get fired," he said. "It's not all his fault, but some of it is his fault. I think he does not hold those guys (his players) accountable.

"Josh Richardson, who was new to the team, said 'we have got no accountability around here'. And he had been with the Miami Heat, where they have accountability. The Sixers have no accountability. Joel (Embiid) and Ben (Simmons) have got to grow up and become really great players, not just All-Stars.

"Scapegoat is not the right word (for Brown). He deserves (to take) some responsibility. I've got a name for who should be the next Sixers coach: (former Philadelphia 76ers player and current Oklahoma CIty Thunder assistant) Maurice Cheeks. Come back home."

Barkley's fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal reflected on Brown's dismissal and warned their would be no free ride for Embiid and Simmons under the stewardship of a new coach.

"Unfortunately this is the business of basketball when you have talented guys who are expected to go far and they don't. This is usually what happens," he said.

"My message to Ben and Joel is, whoever they bring in (as head coach), you are going to have to adapt to a new system, master that system, add your talent to that, learn how to make people better and propel yourself. It isn't always the coach's fault."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.