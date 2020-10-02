NBA Finals 2020: Miami Heat starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo doubtful for Game 2

Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are listed as doubtful for Friday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports
Find out when you can watch live coverage and repeats of every NBA Finals game
Dragic has a plantar fascia tear in his left foot and an MRI revealed a neck strain for Adebayo. Both players left Game 1 with the injuries.
Jimmy Butler, who rolled his left ankle in the first half of Game 1, was wearing a wrap on Thursday. He is expected to play in Game 2.
The Heat dropped Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, 116-98. Dragic has been the Heat's second-leading scorer in the playoffs with 19.9 points per game. The 34-year-old guard scored six points with three assists in 15 minutes Wednesday night. He did not return after half-time.
Adebayo, 23, left the game with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, having scored eight points with four rebounds in 21 minutes. He has averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds in the postseason.
Trending
- Sancho: The state of play ahead of Deadline Day
- Carabao Cup QF: Arsenal vs City, Everton vs Man Utd
- Leno relishes No 1 status as Arteta, Klopp give praise
- Vinicius loan to Spurs confirmed by Benfica
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
- CL draw: Man Utd get PSG, Leipzig; Ronaldo vs Messi
- Who will British clubs face in Europa League draw?
- Coufal joins West Ham in £5m deal
- Everton agree deal to sign Norwich's Godfrey
- Man Utd transfer rumours
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Butler scored a team-high 23 points in 33 minutes. Kendrick Nunn came off the bench to score 18 points for the Heat.
Watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning (1:45am); full Game 2 replay also on Arena at 1pm on Saturday
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.