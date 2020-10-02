Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA Finals 2020: Miami Heat starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo doubtful for Game 2

Watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning (1:45am); full Game 2 replay also on Arena at 1pm on Saturday

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Friday 2 October 2020 07:24, UK

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic pictured at a Miami Heat practice
Image: Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic pictured at a Miami Heat practice

Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are listed as doubtful for Friday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports

Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports

Find out when you can watch live coverage and repeats of every NBA Finals game

Dragic has a plantar fascia tear in his left foot and an MRI revealed a neck strain for Adebayo. Both players left Game 1 with the injuries.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Jimmy Butler, who rolled his left ankle in the first half of Game 1, was wearing a wrap on Thursday. He is expected to play in Game 2.

Bam Adebayo celebrates scoring for the Miami Heat in their Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals 3:22
The Miami Heat have listed starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Heat dropped Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, 116-98. Dragic has been the Heat's second-leading scorer in the playoffs with 19.9 points per game. The 34-year-old guard scored six points with three assists in 15 minutes Wednesday night. He did not return after half-time.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James in action during the Los Angeles Lakers&#39; win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2:52
Relive all the action from Game 1 of the NBA Finals as the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the injury-ravaged Miami Heat

Adebayo, 23, left the game with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, having scored eight points with four rebounds in 21 minutes. He has averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds in the postseason.

Trending

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

Butler scored a team-high 23 points in 33 minutes. Kendrick Nunn came off the bench to score 18 points for the Heat.

Watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning (1:45am); full Game 2 replay also on Arena at 1pm on Saturday

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game