NBA Finals 2020: Miami Heat starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo doubtful for Game 2

Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are listed as doubtful for Friday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic has a plantar fascia tear in his left foot and an MRI revealed a neck strain for Adebayo. Both players left Game 1 with the injuries.

Jimmy Butler, who rolled his left ankle in the first half of Game 1, was wearing a wrap on Thursday. He is expected to play in Game 2.

The Heat dropped Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, 116-98. Dragic has been the Heat's second-leading scorer in the playoffs with 19.9 points per game. The 34-year-old guard scored six points with three assists in 15 minutes Wednesday night. He did not return after half-time.

Adebayo, 23, left the game with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, having scored eight points with four rebounds in 21 minutes. He has averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds in the postseason.

Butler scored a team-high 23 points in 33 minutes. Kendrick Nunn came off the bench to score 18 points for the Heat.

