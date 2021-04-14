Heatcheck podcast - Zion Williamson is a future multiple-time MVP winner

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

This week on Heatcheck Jaydee gets things rolling with a look ahead to the WNBA Draft on Thursday and a look back to Steph Curry becoming the leading Warriors scorer in franchise history on Monday night.

In Hot or Not, as ever, the takes come thick and fast. First the team break down whether James Jones, current GM of the Phoenix Suns, is the Executive of the Year as well as debating what the award should actually mean.

Then it's onto the phenomenon that is Zion Williamson, or 'Point Zion', as he is quickly becoming known. Williamson has been putting up historic numbers this season and even matched the great Shaquille O'Neal's record of 25 consecutive games with at least 20 points on 50 per cent shooting.

2:02 Led by Zion Williamson with 38 points (16-22 FG) and nine rebounds, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers

Mo is unwavering in his belief that New Orleans have a future multiple-time MVP on their hands, health permitting.

On the other hand, BJ is quick to dispel comparisons to O'Neal having played against the man himself, and stresses just how dominant Shaq was throughout the 90s and 00s.

4:10 Although BJ Armstrong agrees Zion Williamson has extraordinary ability, he can't allow comparisons to be made with the legendary Shaquille O'Neal

After that, the duo tackle the question of 'RJ Barrett or Ja Morant' after a Knicks fan tweeted in their take that Barrett is a better player than the Grizzlies' star point guard.

Mo believes that RJ is currently playing the better basketball of the two, citing their recent match-up in New York, whilst BJ isn't having it whatsoever, explaining his belief that Ja is a generational talent and that no other guard in the league can stay in front of him due to his unmatched speed.

4:44 BJ Armstrong feels Ja Morant is a generational talent and can matchup with any guard in the league

This week's Off the Court is a fascinating look back at the history of Canada's other NBA franchise: the Vancouver Grizzlies. Vancouver were a part of the expansion of the league in 1995, along with the Toronto Raptors, but were relocated after the 2000-01 season due to falling attendances.

However, the Grizzlies drafted Pau Gasol third overall that year after moving and their fortunes slowly began to change for the better, culminating in the 'Grit and Grind' era which saw Memphis reach the playoffs for seven straight seasons.

3:36 Mo Mooncey looks back to the brief run of the other Canadian team from the 1995 NBA expansion, the Vancouver Grizzlies

To wrap things up, Jaydee looks ahead to another scintillating weekend of basketball, with the Miami Heat hosting the Brooklyn Nets live on Sky Sports this Sunday, as well as being free to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.