James Wiseman: Golden State Warriors center has surgery on meniscus injury and will miss rest of NBA season

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman had surgery on the meniscus injury in his right knee and has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign.

The Warriors confirmed on Thursday that the 20-year-old's rookie season is over, however the team described the surgery as successful and a further update will be provided in September.

Wiseman sustained the injury during Saturday's 125-109 victory over the Houston Rockets, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is cautious over his timetable of recovery.

James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today to repair a right meniscal tear.



James will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September. pic.twitter.com/agxkeyMpif — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 15, 2021

"This is a really tough blow for James (Wiseman)," Kerr was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I talked to him today, and he's in good spirits; he's always got a bright and sunny approach and attitude, but it's a tough blow to lose the last month of the season and then the summer as well.

"So we're going to do everything we can to help him in his rehab. The thing is, he's got a very positive repair, the surgeon felt great about it, our training staff feels great about it and long-term we think he's going to be fine.

"It's obviously a tough, tough blow for James. At this point, (his absence) is just indefinite, and we'll see how he responds."

The No 2 overall pick in 2020, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds across 39 games in his first year in the NBA.