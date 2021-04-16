Please select your default edition
James Wiseman: Golden State Warriors center has surgery on meniscus injury and will miss rest of NBA season

James Wiseman sustained a meniscus injury in his right knee during the Golden State Warriors' 125-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday; the No 2 overall pick in 2020 played 39 matches during his rookie season; team unwilling to put a date on player's return

Friday 16 April 2021 07:20, UK

AP - Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Image: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman underwent surgery to repair a right meniscus tear and will miss the rest of the season

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman had surgery on the meniscus injury in his right knee and has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign.

The Warriors confirmed on Thursday that the 20-year-old's rookie season is over, however the team described the surgery as successful and a further update will be provided in September.

Wiseman sustained the injury during Saturday's 125-109 victory over the Houston Rockets, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is cautious over his timetable of recovery.

"This is a really tough blow for James (Wiseman)," Kerr was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I talked to him today, and he's in good spirits; he's always got a bright and sunny approach and attitude, but it's a tough blow to lose the last month of the season and then the summer as well.

"So we're going to do everything we can to help him in his rehab. The thing is, he's got a very positive repair, the surgeon felt great about it, our training staff feels great about it and long-term we think he's going to be fine.

"It's obviously a tough, tough blow for James. At this point, (his absence) is just indefinite, and we'll see how he responds."

The No 2 overall pick in 2020, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds across 39 games in his first year in the NBA.

