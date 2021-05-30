Donovan Mitchell helps Utah Jazz nudge ahead in Grizzlies series with impressive late show in Memphis

Donovan Mitchell's late heroics helped the top-seeded Utah Jazz survive a late challenge from the host Memphis Grizzlies for a 121-111 win in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night.
Mitchell saved 10 of his game-high 29 points for the final four minutes, during which the Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 14-2 to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Down by 11 to start the fourth period, Memphis used a 13-2 burst to draw even for the first time all night at 98-all.
The teams then battled to six ties in the quarter until, after Ja Morant gave Memphis their final lead at 109-107 with 4:27 to play, Mitchell flipped in a driving hoop on which he was fouled by Jonas Valanciunas. The subsequent free throw gave Utah a lead they never relinquished.
Box score: Utah Jazz starters
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Mike Conley
|27
|8
|6
|Donovan Mitchell
|29
|2
|5
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|15
|6
|1
|Royce O'Neale
|12
|7
|0
|Rudy Gobert
|15
|14
|0
Mitchell made it a four-point game with a 3-pointer, Rudy Gobert added a layup and Mitchell hit four straight free throws as Utah pulled away to another double-figure lead and coasted home.
Mike Conley scored 27 to go with a team-high eight assists for Utah. Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points apiece, as did Gobert to complete a double-double with a game-high 14 rebounds.
Morant finished with a team-high 28 points to go with a team-high seven assists, while Dillon Brooks chipped in 27 points for Memphis, which was outscored 57-39 on 3-pointers.
Grayson Allen came off the bench with five 3-pointers to account for almost all of his 17 points, while both Kyle Anderson (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Valanciunas (10 points, 13 rebounds) rebounded double-doubles for Memphis.
Riding the momentum of a 141-point explosion in a 12-point win at home in Game 2, Utah wasted no time taking charge in its first road game of the postseason.
Early 3-pointers by Conley (two) and Royce O'Neal (one) helped vault the Jazz into a quick 13-5 lead. And when Georges Niang bombed in Utah's seventh 3-pointer, the visitors had built a 34-19 advantage in the final minute of the quarter.
Box score: Memphis Grizzlies starters
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Ja Morant
|28
|3
|7
|Dillon Brooks
|27
|3
|2
|Kyle Anderson
|11
|13
|5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|9
|9
|3
|Jonas Valanciunas
|10
|13
|5
But Memphis chipped away, eventually drawing even with 7:58 remaining when Allen buried a 3-pointer to cap the Grizzlies' flurry to open the final period.
But the late show from Mitchell and the Jazz ensured a double-digit win in the end which nudges them ahead in the series.
Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night, also at Memphis.