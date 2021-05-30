Please select your default edition
Donovan Mitchell helps Utah Jazz nudge ahead in Grizzlies series with impressive late show in Memphis

Sunday 30 May 2021 08:10, UK

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to keep the ball from forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) 2:16
Highlights of Game 3 in the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell's late heroics helped the top-seeded Utah Jazz survive a late challenge from the host Memphis Grizzlies for a 121-111 win in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night.

Mitchell saved 10 of his game-high 29 points for the final four minutes, during which the Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 14-2 to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Down by 11 to start the fourth period, Memphis used a 13-2 burst to draw even for the first time all night at 98-all.

The teams then battled to six ties in the quarter until, after Ja Morant gave Memphis their final lead at 109-107 with 4:27 to play, Mitchell flipped in a driving hoop on which he was fouled by Jonas Valanciunas. The subsequent free throw gave Utah a lead they never relinquished.

Box score: Utah Jazz starters

Points Rebounds Assists
Mike Conley 27 8 6
Donovan Mitchell 29 2 5
Bojan Bogdanovic 15 6 1
Royce O'Neale 12 7 0
Rudy Gobert 15 14 0

Mitchell made it a four-point game with a 3-pointer, Rudy Gobert added a layup and Mitchell hit four straight free throws as Utah pulled away to another double-figure lead and coasted home.

Mike Conley scored 27 to go with a team-high eight assists for Utah. Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points apiece, as did Gobert to complete a double-double with a game-high 14 rebounds.

Morant finished with a team-high 28 points to go with a team-high seven assists, while Dillon Brooks chipped in 27 points for Memphis, which was outscored 57-39 on 3-pointers.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz during Round 1, Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) 0:18
Check out this 360 fast-break dunk from Ja Morant!

Grayson Allen came off the bench with five 3-pointers to account for almost all of his 17 points, while both Kyle Anderson (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Valanciunas (10 points, 13 rebounds) rebounded double-doubles for Memphis.

Riding the momentum of a 141-point explosion in a 12-point win at home in Game 2, Utah wasted no time taking charge in its first road game of the postseason.

Early 3-pointers by Conley (two) and Royce O'Neal (one) helped vault the Jazz into a quick 13-5 lead. And when Georges Niang bombed in Utah's seventh 3-pointer, the visitors had built a 34-19 advantage in the final minute of the quarter.

Box score: Memphis Grizzlies starters

Points Rebounds Assists
Ja Morant 28 3 7
Dillon Brooks 27 3 2
Kyle Anderson 11 13 5
Jaren Jackson Jr. 9 9 3
Jonas Valanciunas 10 13 5

But Memphis chipped away, eventually drawing even with 7:58 remaining when Allen buried a 3-pointer to cap the Grizzlies' flurry to open the final period.

But the late show from Mitchell and the Jazz ensured a double-digit win in the end which nudges them ahead in the series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night, also at Memphis.

