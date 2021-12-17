Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets past Philadelphia 76ers with late four-point play

Kevin Durant totalled 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:46 remaining as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night in New York.

The Nets played their second straight game with seven players, including James Harden, in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and had just nine players available.

Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton each added a season-high 17 points for the Nets.

Joel Embiid totalled 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the 76ers lost their third game in a row. Seth Curry added 29 points, but Harris was held to 11 on 3-of-17 shooting.

Thursday night's NBA results Philadelphia 76ers 105-114 Brooklyn Nets

Washington Wizards 98-118 Phoenix Suns

Detroit Pistons 113-122 Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks 116-103 Houston Rockets

JaVale McGee and Deandre Ayton combine for 32 points in Suns win

JaVale McGee recorded 17 points and eight rebounds and Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 10 boards to help well-balanced Phoenix roll against visiting Washington, winning 118-98.

Chris Paul had 12 points and six assists in just 24 minutes as Phoenix won for the 22nd time in its past 24 games. Landry Shamet tallied 16 points and Cameron Johnson added 13 for the Suns, who improved to 13-2 at home.

Bradley Beal finished with 26 points and five assists for Washington, who have dropped four straight games and seven of eight. Deni Avdija scored 14 points and Montrezl Harrell had 12.

Pistons losing streak continues at Indiana

Caris LeVert poured in a season-high 31 points and added five assists as Indiana beat Detroit 122-113, inflicting a 13th consecutive loss on the visitors.

Justin Holiday had 17 points, and Myles Turner contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers.

Saddiq Bey tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Pistons, who are one loss away from tying their franchise record for consecutive defeats in a season.

Quickly finishes strong to sink Rockets

Immanuel Quickley scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and Evan Fournier scored 23 as New York held off host Houston for a 116-103 win.

Quickley closed out the Rockets with his perimeter marksmanship in the final period, making his first five 3-pointers as the Knicks turned a two-point lead entering the fourth into an easy victory.

Quickley added four rebounds and four assists in the game and was one of three reserves to score in double figures, joining Miles McBride (15 points) and Mitchell Robinson, who had 17 points with nine rebounds.

Julius Randle scored 21 points but missed 12 of 18 shots for the Knicks, who lost Derrick Rose to a sore ankle in the first half.