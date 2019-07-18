Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Enjoy day seven of the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool with England's Vitality Roses facing South Africa at 8pm.

The Roses top the billing for the late afternoon and evening session and the tournament semi-final line-up will be decided by the end of the day.

Coverage of their clash with Norma Plummer's side starts at 7.45pm with the first centre pass coming at 8pm. Trinidad and Tobago just drew 43-43 Scotland and now Jamaica beat Uganda 61-48.

The morning session started with Northern Ireland beating Barbados by 46-43. After, the Australia Diamonds secured top spot in Group F by holding off New Zealand's fightback to secure a 50-49 victory.

The session finished with Malawi getting the better of the Zimbabwe Gems by 59-43.

