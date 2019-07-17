Vitality Netball World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to show a rivalry like no other

The rivalry between the nations has pushed both to reach new levels over the years

Australia taking on New Zealand, New Zealand taking on Australia. Whichever way around you put it, the Trans-Tasman sporting rivalry packs a punch and in the world of netball it falls into the heavyweight division.

For years these two nations were responsible for driving the sport forwards, taking it on their shoulders to lead the way at the domestic level and, as a result, setting a bar that few others have been able to match on the international stage.

Since the Netball World Cup moved away from a round-robin format in 1991, all but one of the competition's finals have been Trans-Tasman matches, and incredible ones at that.

From the Tests back in the 1970s to the more recent Netball World Cup finals, a single-goal margin of victory is the norm and not the exception to the rule. Matches are decided on individual moments be that errors or triumphs and it means more than anything.

"For me, I think that there's something really special about Australia playing against New Zealand," Aussie Diamonds' captain Caitlin Basset told Sky Sports at the M&S Bank Arena.

"You can look back over the decades and see the amazing contests that happened out there over there between the black dresses and the Green and Gold. It always gives you that little bit of something extra when you're out there against them."

Trans-Tasman Netball World Cup Finals 1991 Australia 53-52 New Zealand 1999 Australia 42-21 New Zealand 2003 New Zealand 49-47 Australia 2007 Australia 42-38 New Zealand 2011 Australia 58-57 New Zealand 2015 Australia 58-55 New Zealand

Away from gold-medal deciding encounters, the teams have met during pool stages and also outside of the tournament with the Constellation Cup being contested since 2010.

In 2015, on their way to a 14th title, the Aussies only suffered one defeat, in the group stage to their great rivals.

Norma Plummer, the former Australia Diamonds head coach, once said 'Australia versus New Zealand in netball surpasses everything else in sport between the countries,'. Other sports' current and former head coaches may have something to say about that, but it's a debate to be had another day.

Highlights of New Zealand's last outing at this World Cup against Northern Ireland

In Liverpool, both sides have efficiently gone about their early business with five victories apiece and both arrive at Thursday's clash in need of a proper test as the tournament reaches, in Laura Langman's words, "business time".

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua's assessment after her side beat Northern Ireland will have been ringing in the ears of her players throughout their rest day on Wednesday.

She said: "Our basic skills were not at the level that I expect for wearing the Silver Fern. I think that every time you do take to court there's an expectation and we didn't meet it in that last quarter."

Lisa Alexander was quick to push aside the negatives of their 13-11 last quarter against the Malawi Queens. However, inside their camp she will have addressed them strongly.

Caitlin Bassett and the Australian Diamonds know exactly what lies ahead in this tournament

When it comes down it though, the Trans-Tasman clash that is arriving on Thursday morning will be a totally different ball game. It's "next level" netball according to Sky Sports' Tamsin Greenway and comes with so many added elements.

It's about tackling the magnitude and intensity of feeling between them. The years of growing up knowing playing against and beating the country that's your neighbour is the be all and end all.

This Test match is about bragging rights and it's about players managing their own psychology in order to put a game plan onto court. Emotions are heightened and the importance of winning goes through the roof.

The Silver Ferns have lost five of their last six matches against the Diamonds but there's a feeling Taurua's knowledge of the Australian game, and the experience they house within their squad, could set a new tone for this latest encounter.

The Silver Ferns' 'Fossils' have been driving them to deliver at this World Cup. The talismanic Langman looks like she has never been away and Casey Kopau is another rolling back the years. Their structures are clear and firing, including their famed zone defence.

“They’re definitely about the one-on-one style, the physicality, precision and low error count which is normal for any Australian team. But like anything, once you get out on court it’s who’s going to be able to deliver and execute, who can put the ball through the hoop and then creating more turnovers.” Noeline Taurua's analysis of the Australian Diamonds

The Diamonds themselves have looked sharp with Courtney Bruce and Caitlin Bassett rock solid at either end. The prolific Bassett has scored 134 of her 136 shots so far in Liverpool.

Australia have the history of recent victories and with that comes a level of expectation, one they know how to handle though, with many of the squad part of their 3-1 Constellation Cup series success last year.

Both teams came into the World Cup with points to prove, both have a host of World Cup experience and it was just Aussie noses that were put out of joint by England's Commonwealth gold last year.

The conversation around world netball has shifted since that point, the Diamonds are still the world leaders but the talk has been about them being surpassed and that will not still well.

As these two netballing heavyweights prepare to take to the court, they are both filled with purpose. After a rest day they should have the energy in the tank to hit this clash hard in order to lay down a marker because if they meet again, it will be the final.

