Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

The Vitality Netball World Cup continues in Liverpool with two more matches available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

It's day eight in Liverpool and the battle for placings and world ranking positions takes centre stage with the four semi-finalists among the teams with a rest day.

Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa will be back on Saturday to chase a place in the final, but there are still two matches for you to enjoy.

In the morning session, Sri Lanka beat Singapore 78-57 and Samoa secured a 53-42 win over Fiji.

In the evening session it's the 5th-8th place semi-finals, featuring Uganda vs Malawi and Jamaica vs Zimbabwe.

Watch every match of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues on Sunday with the final matches of the first preliminary stage and stay up to date at SkySports.com/netball and @SkyNetball