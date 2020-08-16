ANZ Premiership: Grand Final given green light to go ahead

The Central Pulse will have a chance to defend their title

Netball New Zealand has announced that the ANZ Premiership's Grand Final will go ahead in Invercargill on August 23, but will be played behind closed doors.

The announcement comes after round ten of the competition was cancelled due to New Zealand's change in COVID-19 alert levels.

The Finals Series was due to contain three back-to-back matches, with the Grand Final between defending champions Central Pulse and first-time finalists the Tactix being the last.

However, Auckland-based teams, the Northern Mystics and Robinhood Northern Stars, will not be taking part because the region remains in lockdown. It was also decided that the fifth-place play-off would not be staged, so the Magic will not be travelling south.

"Our team has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to give us the opportunity to play the Grand Final in an environment that safely meets the guidelines from the Ministry," Netball New Zealand's chief executive Jennie Wyllie said.

"We're pleased that we are still able to showcase the pinnacle match of the ANZ Premiership during a season that has tossed up so many challenges for players, management, fans and officials."

Netball New Zealand has plans with the Southern Steel to secure a curtain raiser match ahead of the Grand Final, with further details to be confirmed in the coming days.

"We feel confident in moving forward with the ANZ Premiership Grand Final but will be closely following the advice from officials," Wyllie added.

The final places for the 2020 ANZ Premiership season, aside from the Grand Final, have therefore been decided by the points ladder at the end of the regular season.