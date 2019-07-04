Sigi Burger to replace injured Ine-Mari Venter for South Africa at Netball World Cup

Sigi Burger of Surrey Storm celebrates being awarded Player of the Match against Team Bath

Netball South Africa has announced the withdrawal of Ine-Mari Venter from the SPAR Proteas Team days before the Vitality Netball World Cup begins.

Venter has withdrawn from the Proteas due to an injury she sustained during training as the South African side prepare for the Wales Test series.

The 24-year-old, who competes for the Melbourne Vixens in the Suncorp Super Netball in Australia, is to be replaced by Sigi Burger who had just missed out on selection from the Proteas squad.

With 13 caps, Liverpool will be Burger's World Cup debut.

The Surrey Storm shooter was due to begin a four-month long stint for the Bond Bullsharks in the Hart Sapphire Series on the Gold Coast but it is understood that she has already joined the South Africa national side in Cardiff.

South Africa will have to adapt to quickly to the change in their shooting circle as they are set to face Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 10 in the International Netball Federation's most recent set of rankings, in their opening match of the tournament.

