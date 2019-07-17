Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Enjoy day seven of the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool with Australia meeting New Zealand at 10.30am and England facing South Africa at 8pm.

Day seven of the Netball World Cup is a bumper day with six matches on court at the M&S Bank Arena and some of the most hotly-anticipated of the tournament so far. The semi-final line-up will be decided by the end of it.

The morning session stared woith Northern Ireland beating Barbados by 46-43 before the Australia Diamonds take on their great rivals New Zealand. Zimbabwe and Malawi will finish the first session of the day.

England's Vitality Roses and South Africa top the billing for the late afternoon and evening session. Coverage of their clash starts at 7.45pm with the first Centre Pass coming at 8pm.

Before they meet, Trinidad and Tobago will encounter Scotland and Jamaica will face Uganda.

Watch every match of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues on Sunday with the final matches of the first preliminary stage and stay up to date at SkySports.com/netball and @SkyNetball