Vitality Roses selected for 2019-20 international campaign

Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Serena Guthrie and Geva Mentor are amongst the 29 players that have received a Roses programme agreement for the 2019-20 international season.

The quartet, that were at the heart of England's bronze medal-winning campaign at the Netball World Cup in July, create a strong spine of experience.

The Roses programme comprises of three sections and each marks a different route of entry for individuals.

The Roses Programme P1 - Full-time Roses programme athletes P2 - The route that offers English players in the Suncorp Super Netball and ANZ leagues the ability to join the Roses programme at key junctures. P3 - Athletes who can’t commit full time can still gain selection for international events via a set selection process.

Jade Clarke, Rachel Dunn and Eboni Usoro-Brown are three athletes that have not been not named in this full-time Roses announcement but may still be involved in the forthcoming programme through a P3 route of entry.

P3 athletes are those that can't commit full time, perhaps due to work commitments, but can still gain selection for international events via a set selection process.

This was the route that Dunn, who is a full-time DNA Investigator, took in order to be selected to compete at the World Cup.

The former England captain Ama Agbeze has not been named in this list of P1 and P2 athletes nor have the Corbin sisters of Sasha and Kadeen.

Rachel Dunn was selected to compete in the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup through the 'P3' route

Vitality Roses selected for 2019-20 campaign [P1 and P2 Roses] Beth Cobden Iona Darroch Razia Quashie Chelsea Pitman Jessica Shaw Rebekah Airey Eleanor Cardwell Joanne Harten Serena Guthrie Ella Clark Jodie Gibson Sophie Drakeford-Lewis Francesca Williams Kate Shimmin Summer Artman Gabriella Marshall Laura Malcolm Vicki Oyesola George Fisher Layla Guscoth Yasmin Parsons Geva Mentor Natalie Haythornthwaite Helen Housby Natalie Panagarry

"There are a lot of exciting international competitions for us to look forward to in 2019-20 calendar, which I see as opportunities for us to expose both our experienced and newer talent to," said the new Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with this team as we head into another very exciting year for our sport."

Kate Shimmin at stretching out for an interception during a Suncrop Super Netball match

Of those included there's a new face from Suncrop Super Netball in the form of defender Kate Shimmin.

Shimmin has represtened Australia in the Fast5 Netball World Series but has British Nationality through one of her parents.

She expressed an interest in joining the Roses programme and will look to emulate the success of Chelsea Pitman as she does so.

Team Bath's GA picked up multiple Player of the Match awards last season (Credit: Bryn Vaile for Matchtight)

Elsewhere in the named P1 and P2 athletes there are a wealth of individuals that shone in the Vitality Netball Superleague last season

Team Bath's Sophie Drakeford-Lewis is an individual that Thirlby will know well, Vicki Oyesola of Loughborough Lightning proved herself to be a dynamic defender whilst Iona Darroch and Laura Malcolm are two that will get a chance to stake mid-court claims.

Over the coming weeks and months there will be welcome returns from injury for Gabriella Marshall, Jodie Gibson and Beth Cobden and of course Layla Guscoth after her World Cup injury heartbreak.

Four individuals have also been selected as part of the Roses Futures programme - Halimat Adio of Severn Stars, Olivia Tchine from London Pulse, Imogen Allison of Team Bath and Amy Carter from Manchester Thunder.

The Roses have a camp scheduled for September with confirmation of the individuals that will be involved it in coming closer to the time.

