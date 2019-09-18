Erin Bell will join Manchester Thunder for British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship

Erin Bell will join Manchester Thunder's line-up for the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships

Erin Bell, the former Aussie Diamond, will join Manchester Thunder for the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship in October.

The competition, which is live on Sky Sports on October 12, is renowned for bringing in high-profile players and the announcement of Bell's arrival sets the tone for this year's championship.

The 32-year old shooter won ANZ Championships with NSW Swifts and Adelaide Thunderbirds, and played for Collingwood Magpies before retiring at the end of 2018.

I’m really excited to be part of the Manchester Thunder team for Fast5 next month. I can’t wait to get to the UK and begin training with the squad, in the meantime I’ll be busy practising my five-point shots! Erin Bell

She is no stranger to Fast5 netball having led the Australian national side at the 2014 World Series and she'll be part of a 10-strong Thunder squad that will contest for the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship title at the Copper Box Arena.

"Erin is one of those netballers any coach would love to work with - passionate, experienced and a proven winner", said Karen Greig, Manchester Thunder's director of netball.

"She defines All-Star so I'm delighted to have signed her for this year's Fast5 tournament at the Copper Box. I can't wait to see her on court in the black and yellow."

The championship features 12-minute matches, an all-star five-point line and a Golden Buzzer Power Play, the tournament is an all-action afternoon of non-stop netball.

Wasps Netball will be looking to defend their crown at the Copper Box Arena and fans will be eagerly awaiting more All-Star signings over the coming weeks.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and it returns to your screens shortly, starting with the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships on Saturday October 12, while the Roses return to action under new coach Jess Thirlby when they tour South Africa in November.