Jo Vann becomes Team Bath Netball's head coach

Jo Vann returns to oversee the strategy and direction of the entire netball programme at Team Bath Netball

Jo Vann has been announced as Team Bath Netball's head coach for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Vann will oversee the strategy and direction of the entire netball programme at the franchise and completes their leadership line-up alongside Anna Stembridge.

The remit of the former England player includes everything from the Futures Performance Pathway through to the current elite high-performance athletes.

She will also work closely with Superleague head coach Stembridge to ensure that Team Bath achieve their goals when it comes to that competition.

Together, both will form a new partnership after Jess Thirlby's departure and move into the role of the Vitality Roses' head coach.

"To be returning to the club where I was inspired as a player is an absolute dream," said Vann.

"I am really excited about working with the staff and players across all levels of the Team Bath netball programme."

The new head coach first played for Team Bath whilst studying at the University of Bath and helped to secure their first-ever silverware back in 2004 - the Super Cup.

Jo Vann with members of the Team Bath student and U21 squads at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop

In 2011, after further titles and also achieving international caps for England, she retired from netball in order to join the British Army.

After completing her course at Sandhurst, she was commissioned into the Army Air Corps and served as a ground support flight commander with 654 Squadron during a tour of Afghanistan.

It was upon her return to the UK and in a role as Platoon Commander, that Vann drew on her training and experience as a netball player and coach to complement her Army work.

Awesome news! And excited to be able to work with Jo in two capacities this year... as a coaching partner at work and as a player at super league! What an exciting year to come. Welcome back Joey 💙💛❤️👊🏼 https://t.co/EU9ZofzuGX — Rachel Shaw (@RachShaw123) September 24, 2019

"It was clear that coaching was becoming an integral part of delivering training and I felt I could draw on my own background to help the recruits achieve the standards required," added Vann, who came out of playing retirement to represent Team Bath in the 2016 Superleague season.

She is returning to netball with the full support of the Army and is the first coach to receive a Professional Sportsperson Contract, allowing her to remain in the Forces while at Team Bath.

"The Army places great value on sport for the leadership, teamwork and the dedication it builds in its people," said Vann, who is responsible for officer recruitment in the Army Air Corps and whose current rank is Captain.

"Both for the Army and Team Bath, people are at the heart of what we do and I am incredibly grateful to the Army for this opportunity to be involved in something that I am so passionate about."

Sky Sports is your home of netball and it returns to your screens shortly, starting with the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships on Saturday, October 12, while the Roses return to televised action under Thirlby when they tour South Africa in November.