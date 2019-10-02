Jo Harten will return to Loughborough Lightning for the Fast5 All-Stars competition.

Jo Harten enjoyed a four-year spell at Lightning before moving to New Zealand

England stalwart Jo Harten will make a sensational return to Loughborough Lightning for this month's annual British Fast5 All-Stars competition.

Named as Lightning's All-Star pick, Harten returns to the club after an eight-year absence to play in the competition on Saturday 12 October 2019.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career to date and earned her 100th England cap during this summer's Netball World Cup, where the hosts recorded a third-place finish.

During her previous four-year stay with Lightning, Harten progressed to become one of the club's youngest ever captains, making her international debut aged just 18.

After graduating from Loughborough University in 2012, Harten moved to New Zealand to pursue a full-time contract in the ANZ league with the Canterbury Tactix.

Harten helped England to secure a bronze medal in this summer's Netball World Cup

One year later she moved to Waikato Magic, before signing for Australian Suncorp Super Netball side Giants Netball in 2017, where she still plies her trade.

"I'm very excited to be rejoining Lightning for this year's British Fast 5 All-Stars," said Harten.

"Loughborough is my second home for Netball and I can't wait to pull on the Lightning dress again and line up some long shots…let's do this!"

Lightning Head Coach Sara Bayman is thrilled with the acquisition of Harten for their Fast5 campaign and she believes her experience and world-class ability will prove to be invaluable.

"It's a massive boost to have Jo as part of our Fast5 squad. She is a world-class shooter and is always exciting to watch with the flair that she brings to the game," said Bayman.

"As a Loughborough alumna, she is someone we are very proud of and is a role model for current and future Lightning players."

The championship features 12-minute matches, an all-star five-point line and a Golden Buzzer Power Play.

The tournament is an all-action afternoon of non-stop netball and Lightning are set to announce their full squad within the coming week.

