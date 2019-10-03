Ama Agbeze and Jhaniele Fowler join Mavericks for Fast5 All-Star competition

Agbeze led England to Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Saracens Mavericks have secured the stunning double-signing of Ama Agbeze and Jhaniele Fowler for this month's annual British Fast5 All-Stars competition.

Former England Roses captain Agbeze will make her Mavericks bow live on Sky Sports on Saturday October 12th, as last year's runners-up bid to go one step further at the Copper Box Arena.

Agbeze returned to the Vitality Netball Superleague in 2019 with London Pulse, although persistent injuries last season saw her omitted from Tracey Neville's 12-player squad for this summer's Netball World Cup.

The 36-year-old, who led England to Commonwealth Gold in January 2018, is one of two All-Star picks for Kat Ratnapala's side.

Agbeze will be joined by Jamaica's star-shooter Fowler, who will make her first domestic appearance on English soil.

Saracens Mavericks were beaten by Wasps in the final of last year's Fast5 competition.

The 30-year-old has represented the Sunshine Girls since 2010, making 56 appearances and earning bronze medals in two Commonwealth Games and the 2010 World Netball Series.

She also featured in this July's World Cup, where Jamaica could only muster a fifth-place finish.

Fowler currently plies her trade in Australia and has won back-to-back MVP awards for West Coast Fever, while also scooping the Player of the Year award.

Mavericks captain Sasha Corbin will lead the side alongside sister Kadeen, whilst Georgia Lees, Jo Trip, Beth Ecuyer Dale, Paige McCalla, Steph Collard and new signing Chloe Essam will also feature in the third staging of the event.

The championship features 12-minute matches, an all-star five-point line and a Golden Buzzer Power Play in a non-stop afternoon of Netball.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and it returns to your screens shortly, starting with the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships on Saturday October 12, while the Roses return to action under new coach Jess Thirlby when they tour South Africa in November.