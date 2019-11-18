Netball Jamaica's tensions 'settled' before Vitality Nations Cup

Jamaica's situation appears to have settled down after a challenging period

The Sunshine Girls' senior netballers are back in training, according to reports out of Jamaica, as it appears the recent player-governing body tensions have been resolved.

Following their disappointing Netball World Cup campaign in Liverpool, the Sunshine Girls' environment has seemed to have been a shaky one.

All players were reportedly invited to trial/re-trial for the national squad and due to senior players apparently not responding or turning up, they were set to be left out of the international mix moving forwards.

However, the national side's new head coach Connie Francis has now told The Gleaner in Jamaica she's positive about the current situation which looks to have had nine World Cup members reinstated into the training environment.

"I am glad that everything is settled and we are all now together with new and older players, so we can just put all our attentions on this upcoming Quad Series," Francis said.

"The training has always been intense because everybody is focused and they want to make the team and they are adjusting to my coaching style and we are here in one brain."

After going into the tournament as genuine medal contenders, Jamaica's World Cup did not pan out as expected and they finished fifth

Francis took over from Marvette Anderson after their fifth-place finish in Liverpool and believes the squad will approach January's Vitality Nations Cup in a good place.

"I am also excited to see what they can do because with the type of material that we have and what they possess, they sky is the limit for us," she said.

"We are just going to take it one session at a time and everybody is just working very hard to improve on what they need to do.

"It is important for us to do well because we didn't do so well at the Netball World Cup this year. With the blend of girls that we have now, they certainly have the potential to create some upsets in this series."

Vitality Nations Cup 2020 - All matches live on Sky Sports January 19, 2020 England vs New Zealand & Jamaica vs South Africa Motorpoint Arena January 22, 2020 England vs South Africa & Jamaica vs New Zealand Arena Birmingham January 25, 2020 England vs Jamaica & New Zealand vs South Africa Copper Box Arena January 26, 2020 1st vs 2nd place match & 3rd vs 4th place match Copper Box Arena

The Sunshine Girls will play South Africa on the first day of the Vitality Nations Cup on January 19, 2020.

The two teams will be second on court at the in Nottingham after the hosts England take on the world champions New Zealand.

The competition will then move to Birmingham for its second day on January 22 before reaching its conclusion with two final tournament days at the Copper Box Arena in London on January 25 and 26.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and live action returns with this three-Test tour to South Africa. The first Test from the Velodrome in Cape Town will be shown on November 29 at 5.00pm.