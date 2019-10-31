Silver Ferns' Laura Langman excited by continued growth in Netball World Cup year

The Silver Ferns' captain is positive about their progress and what is still to come

Laura Langman has hailed the Silver Ferns’ ability to continue to grow following their Netball World Cup triumph in Liverpool.

New Zealand's captain reflected on their development after the conclusion of their four-Test Constellation Cup series against Australia.

After a 3-1 series loss last year, the 2019 edition finished locked at two victories apiece.

Despite the Diamonds retaining the Cup due to their superior goal difference, Langman believes that there are still many positives that can be taken.

"Our variety of gameplay is really exciting and what we have in the pipeline is really exciting. To be able to continue to grow in a World Cup year, I think is massive," the Silver Ferns' captain told Sky Sport NZ upon her return to Auckland.

"You can't ignore the turnaround in the culture, it has been phenomenal over the last year - players are looking forward to coming into camp and you can see players growing. I think that's a massive step forwards."

The depth in the squad, the exposure of the number of Ferns to international level has been massive this year and we're not really tapping into year one of the next four years. I'm hugely pumped for what this group has in store. Laura Langman

The final Constellation Cup Test was played in front of a record crowd in Perth but it has been tainted slightly by concerns about the level of umpiring, particularly from Singaporean umpire Joan Yuliani.

"It's always a contentious issue and as players our ability to adapt is always tested the most at the elite level," Langman noted.

"We probably got found wanting a little bit in terms of being able to adapt quickly in the first half. Then we kind of got a little bit timid, we were scared to play our game because of the whistle and you just can't afford to do that.

"I thought that we adapted well in the second half and our 'what if' attitude certainly came to the forefront in terms of, if something was called and we weren't sure of it then we just got on with the job. So there were some really good learnings that came out of the match."

After lifting the World Cup in July, Langman has since added an individual award to her collection

In the days following her return, Langman has been awarded the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award - the highest individual accolade a New Zealand netballer can achieve - at the New Zealand Netball Awards.

This marks the third time that she has received the honour, and naturally, all involved with the Silver Ferns are be eager to hear Langman's own thoughts about her international future.

"The girls have Super Club in December so their year keeps on giving," Langman noted.

"For myself, I'm going to enjoy a good break. I'm really grateful that my body has come through in more than one piece so I'm very, very happy.

"There were some fantastic memories that have come from this tour and I just really want to take the time to enjoy them, to soak them up. That's one thing I learnt from my [international] break is, don't be in a hurry to look ahead to the next tour or to what's coming up next.

"So, I'm really going to make sure that I take the time to see what Noels [Noeline Taurua] wants for the group and what the group needs going forward."

The Silver Ferns will return to England for the Vitality Nations Cup at the turn of the year and will start their campaign against the Vitality Roses live on Sky Sports on Sunday, January 19.

