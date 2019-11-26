Wasps Netball heading to New Zealand for Super Club tournament

Mel Mansfield's outfit are ramping up their preparations with this tour

Wasps Netball will take part in New Zealand's Super Club tournament, their first competition outside of the UK, as their preparations continue for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

All six of the ANZ Premiership teams will be present alongside Collingwood Magpies Netball from Australia as every side looks to refine their work before their respective seasons begin next year.

The competition will feature 20 games being played over five days at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson, and will culminate in the Grand Final on December 13.

Wasps Netball have been drawn in Pool A and will start their campaign against Invercargill's Southern Steel before taking on ANZ champions Central Pulse the following day.

"We've had a very successful few years on the domestic level and this will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the world," said Wasps' head coach Mel Mansfield.

"To play against opposition of this calibre will be top preparation for the Vitality Netball Superleague season.

"There is a great buzz around netball in New Zealand at the moment, especially after they won the World Cup in Liverpool earlier this year, and the ANZ Premiership is going from strength to strength.

We've looked great in training so far this pre-season and the squad are working tirelessly to be in the best possible position to regain the Superleague title next year. The squad are excited to get out there to New Zealand, we know it will be a big challenge but it's one we're all looking forward to Mel Mansfield

Mansfield announced all 15 members of her 2020 squad in the middle of September with Alexia Baker arriving from the Queensland Firebirds with Iona Christian swapping Severn Stars for Wasps.

Hannah Knights will lead the Superleague side again with Jade Clarke continuing to deputise as vice-captain. The evergreen Rachel Dunn also confirmed that she will be back for her 15th Superleague season.

Wasps' English domestic season will open on February 22, 2020, with a Grand Final rematch against Manchester Thunder, and their first home game comes a week later against Saracens Mavericks on March 2.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and live action returns with this three-Test tour to South Africa. The first Test from the Velodrome in Cape Town will be shown on November 29 at 5.00pm and will be streamed worldwide on YouTube.