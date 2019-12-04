Rainbow Laces: Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth meet England Roses in 'I'm Game'

12:13 In episode three of 'I'm Game', Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth meet up with England's Roses In episode three of 'I'm Game', Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth meet up with England's Roses

Couple Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth are both stand-up comedians who think netball is not for them because it's 'too girly'... in episode three of the 'I'm Game' series from Sky Sports, they meet England's Roses to see if that changes their minds.

Memories of PE classes at school and not being as athletic as some of the other girls shaped Bohart's and Keyworth's thoughts about netball.

Research shows four in 10 LGBT people think sport is not welcoming, so we are looking to challenge well-known figures' perceptions and help to break down existing stereotypes, on all sides, in this series of 'I'm Game'.

In this episode, England Roses share a training session with the duo in Loughborough and move from the fundamentals to a well-known shooting game which suddenly gets very competitive!

The duo were put through their paces at England Netball's training base in Loughborough

Former England captain, and now Loughborough Lightning's director of netball, Sara Bayman shares some tips on nailing the basics on court and the skills coming flood back!

Bayman, who will be getting married to her fiancee and current England Rose Stacey Francis next year, also discusses her experiences within the sport and how inclusive it is.

Watch the full episode of 'I'm Game' with Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth in the video above. You can also see it On Demand, and on YouTube, with more episodes throughout the week.

The annual activation of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - which is supported by Sky Sports - is under way now and continues until December 9.

Contact us if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT+ inclusion in sport.