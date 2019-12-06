Sam Cook appointed as Severn Stars' assistant coach

Sam Cook has moved into a coaching role for the 2020 season (Credit: clivejonespr.com)

Severn Stars has appointed player Sam Cook as their assistant coach as they build towards the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Cook, who has been a firm fixture in Stars' defensive line-up for the past two seasons, will be working with alongside their new head coach Melissa Bessell.

The 27-year-old, who has been the franchise's Pathway head coach for the past two years, is unable to take to court for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury that she suffered in September.

"I am excited about taking my coaching to the next level," Cook said about her new role.

"It's not just the playing opportunities that you take in netball; when a chance to coach at Superleague level presents itself, you have to take it.

"I've loved coaching the Pathway, I am looking forward to the new challenge of working with players at the highest level of netball in this country.

"I have played alongside a lot of this year's squad and, as a result, hope that my leadership on the court will have gained their trust and respect to lead them off the court too."

Head coach Bessell joined the franchise in May and arrives having been London Pulse's assistant coach last season. Prior to that, she has led both Wales and Celtic Dragons during a lengthy coaching career.

"Sam has a lot of experience as a player and being a qualified Level 2 coach it was a done deal. I am very excited to have her by my side this season as we build this team together," Bessell said of her new assistant.

Severn Stars finished the last Superleague season in sixth position and have have boosted their line-up this season with the exceptional Liana Leota and the former England Roses captain Ama Agbeze.

"I never thought that as a result of my injury I would end up assisting Melissa, however I knew that I wanted to be involved in some capacity," assistant coach Cook added.

"With big decisions to make regarding my playing career, I felt this would be too great an opportunity not to take, especially under the guidance of such a supportive and passionate head coach."

"I want the team to get to the final. As cliché as it sounds, we do not dedicate our time physically and mentally to settle for anything less. Consistency every week will be key."

