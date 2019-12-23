Chelsea Pitman returns for England Roses' Vitality Nations Cup campaign

Chelsea Pitman is back for England's Vitality Nations Cup campaign

Chelsea Pitman returns to England's Vitality Roses squad for January's Vitality Nations Cup as head coach Jess Thirlby names a 14-strong squad.

The mid-court attacker, who plies her trade in Suncrop Super Netball, was rested for the recent Test series in South Africa and is re-introduced for this exciting competition.

The Vitality Nations Cup commences on January 19, with every match-day being shown live on Sky Sports, and it marks the first time that the Roses will have played on home soil since this summer's Netball World Cup.

Head coach Thirlby has again named Natalie Haythornthwaite as captain, with Laura Malcolm performing the role of vice-captain for the four match-days in three different cities across England.

England Roses Squad for Vitality Nations Cup Eleanor Cardwell George Fisher Sophie Drakeford-Lewis Kadeen Corbin Natalie Haythornthwaite (Captain) Laura Malcolm (Vice-Captain) Amy Carter Natalie Panagarry Jade Clarke Chelsea Pitman Fran Williams Razia Quashie Kate Shimmin Stacey Francis

After their 2-1 Test series victory in South Africa, Thirlby highlighted to Sky Sports that she wouldn't be making wholesale changes to her squad so that she didn't 'undo' the work that they had been doing.

The new face is Manchester Thunder's Amy Carter and she could win her maiden Test cap in January. In contrast, England's most-capped player in history, Jade Clarke, is also selected in mid-court.

Due to the competition regulations, Thirlby will be required to name just 12 players 24 hours before each match.

Vitality Nations Cup 2020 - All live on Sky Sports January 19 England vs New Zealand Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Jamaica vs South Africa January 22 England vs South Africa Arena Birmingham Jamaica vs New Zealand January 25 England vs Jamaica Copper Box Arena, London New Zealand vs South Africa January 26 1st vs 2nd place match Copper Box Arena, London 3rd vs 4th place match

"It will be a fantastic opportunity to expose many of the newer faces to three of the top five world ranked teams, whilst doing so at an almost sold-out home series which will be pretty unforgettable," said the head coach.

There’s a real blend of talent and experience amongst this squad, from the likes of Chelsea Pitman who will be wearing the red dress again following a successful Vitality Netball World Cup campaign earlier this year, to debutant Amy Carter or Sophie Drakeford-Lewis who gained her second cap in the recent test series with South Africa. Jess Thirlby

"We are lucky that we have a lot of players in the Roses programme that are hungry for success and ready to take on this challenge.

"Many of whom have already benefited in the lead up to this series from a tour to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa during a jam-packed international window.

"We can't wait to get out on court and to see the Roses fans out in force once again for what is going to be a thrilling series."

New Zealand and South Africa have already announced their squads for the competition with the SPAR Proteas welcoming back the dynamic Karla Pretorius into their defensive end.

The world champions will be without their captain Laura Langman and Katrina Rore as both are having their workloads managed. Plus, with Maria Folau having retired from netball, there is an opening in their attack end.

The Roses start their campaign against the Silver Ferns on the opening match-day of the competition before re-acquainting themselves with South Africa and then the Sunshine Girls.

England Roses' A Squad Olivia Tchine Iona Christian Summer Artman Sienna Rushton Sienna Rushton Rebekah Airey Kira Rothwell Gabriella Marshall Hali Adio Chloe Essam Imogen Allison Vicky Oyesola Jessica Shaw Jasmine Odeogberin Jasmine Odeogberin

Thirlby has also named an England-A squad that is filled with 15 other athletes. Within it, Saracens Mavericks' Gabriella Marshall and Team Bath Netball's Imogen Allison will act as co-captains.

This group will partake in behind-closed-doors training matches against the Vitality Roses, New Zealand and South Africa.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and live action returns with the Vitality Nations Cup in January 2020. The four-nation competition starts on January 19 with England taking on the world champions New Zealand.