Vitality Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder announce leadership team for 2020

Laura Malcolm will take the role of Thunder's co-vice captain for the 2020 season

Manchester Thunder, the reigning Vitality Netball Superleague champions, have announced their leadership team for the 2020 season.

Head coach Karen Greig has selected three players to form the group as they bid to secure back-to-back Superleague titles for their first time in their history.

Defender Emma Dovey, who has been Thunder Captain for the past three years, will continue in that role for the new season. She has played her entire senior career at the franchise and is implicitly trusted by Greig.

"Emma has been solid for us over the past 11 years and brings that experience to our defensive unit," the head coach said.

"She has proved to be as effective a leader as she is a player over the past few years and I'm delighted she is continuing as captain.

"A head coach needs a captain on court they can trust and in Emma, I definitely have that."

Kathryn Turner was the second player to announce that she would be returning to the franchise for the 2020 season and will be returning to the role of co-vice captain.

The 26-year-old shooter is back for her 11th season and with the retirement of stalwart Kerry Almond after last year's Grand Final, someone else has been selected to be a vice-captain alongside Turner.

The individual chosen is one of England's Vitality Roses, Laura Malcolm.

Manchester Thunder have enjoyed a productive pre-season campaign so far which included winning the Mike Greenwood Trophy (Credit @ThunderNetball)

Malcolm has experience in the role of vice-captain from the Roses' tour in South Africa and at the recent Vitality Nations Cup competition.

"We are fortunate at Thunder to have a wide range of skills and experience among our squad but we have decided that Laura is the right choice to step up as vice-captain," Greig shared.

"Replacing Kerry in the leadership group will not be an easy job, but Laura has the maturity and presence to be able to do that.

"She is a very vocal player with a work ethic matched by few others both on and off court, whether in the gym or by analysing performances.

"In Emma, Kathryn and Laura we have a team who are ready and hungry to defend our Superleague title."

Manchester Thunder commence their title defence with a Grand Final re-match, live on Sky Sports, at the season opener in Birmingham on February 22.

The curtain-raising day, which is an additional round featuring teams playing an opponent for the third time, starts the season's schedule before the teams scatter across the UK.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and is back on your screens next month when the new Vitality Superleague season gets underway with all 10 teams in action at the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 22.