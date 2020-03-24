Coronavirus: Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane tests positive but not showing symptoms

Netball South Africa and Cecilia Molokwane released a statment on Tuesday

Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball South Africa, has tested positive for coronavirus but says she is "not showing any symptoms".

In a statement released by Netball South Africa on Tuesday, the president shared the news about her positive test.

Molokwane had returned to South Africa after International Netball Federation (INF) meetings in the UK at the beginning of March. These meetings took place as South Africa will be the host of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

"I found out this morning [March 24] that I have tested positive for the coronavirus," Molokwane said in the statement.

"I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was in March. I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK, we were screened at the airport (ORT) and everything went well.

"I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus," she said.

"I am not showing any symptoms, however I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself."

The offices of Netball South Africa will remain closed until April 17 and the federation has said that they are doing everything to safeguard and protecting the lives of others.

"Please take all necessary precautions, wash your hands with soap or sanitiser for at least 20 seconds, keep the required two-metre social distance," Molokwane added in a message to the people of South Africa.

"This virus is real, and we need to treat it as such. If you test positive, please make sure that you quarantine for the required 14 days."