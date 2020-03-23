Coronavirus: Suncorp Super Netball 2020 season postponed

The competition has been pushed back and will continue to be reviewed

The Super Netball League Commission has announced that the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia has been postponed and will not commence before June 30.

The decision was made "as part of wider efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of fans, athletes, staff and the broader community".

The Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) will review the situation before the end of May and, based on the latest medical advice and government regulation, will determine whether the season start date should be extended out further.

In a statement the SNLC added that club training will be suspended.

The Suncorp Super Netball league management will also work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players' Association in relation to international and interstate-based athletes returning home.

Netball Australia are working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series, including England's Vitality Roses, and the Constellation Cup, to determine what the approach will be these matches which were due to take place in September and October.

Once decisons have been made, information will be communicated in relation to these tournaments.