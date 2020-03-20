Coronavirus: ANZ Premiership netball season postponed for two weeks

The ANZ Premiership has been suspended after completing its first round

Netball New Zealand has made the decision to postpone the 2020 ANZ Premiership for two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made following the New Zealand Government's announcement on Thursday regarding indoor mass gatherings.

The postponement will take effect immediately for the scheduled games in Round Two and Round Three, which were due to be played between March 22 and 30 and be shown live on Sky Sports.

"Protecting the health of our Netball players, officials, volunteers and staff is our number one priority, and that means we need to consider their welfare and wellbeing alongside the advice of Ministry of Health and Government," Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand and follow the information and consultation with the appropriate channels.

"We understand it is disappointing for all of those involved and our fans, but safety is our top priority."

The ANZ Premiership completed its opening round in Dunedin on Monday night when the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and Splice Construction Magic's match was closed to the public.

Netball New Zealand says that the decision to return to play will be reviewed in just over a week and that they remain in close consultation with ANZ Premiership teams regarding the season ahead.

Currently, the 2020 ANZ Premiership season is planned to recommence from Round Four with no change to scheduled fixtures on April 5 and 6.

The rescheduling of Round Two and Round Three will form part of the return to play review, with dates of rescheduled matches being shared in due course.