Coronavirus: Australia's Suncorp Super Netball 'modelling scenarios' about 2020 season

The NSW Swifts won the franchises' first Suncorp Super Netball Championship last year

Chris Symington, Suncorp Super Netball CEO, says the league are 'modelling a number of different scenarios' regarding the upcoming season which is due to start on May 2.

This update was shared in a message from the CEO on Wednesday alongside the assurance that their first priority is the health and wellbeing of their fans, athletes, coaches, umpires, officials, volunteers and staff.

The Suncorp Team Girls Cup was previously cancelled and advice to teams regarding pre-season matches in Australia is to 'deliver them in a controlled environment' and that they are 'closed to the general public'.

Symington stated that there's to be no interstate travel for pre-season matches at this stage.

The statement added: "Be assured that the Super Netball League (SNL) and Netball Australia (NA) are working closely with all our key stakeholders as well as government and health experts to monitor the situation and adapt our plans where necessary to ensure the best possible outcomes."

Meanwhile, Netball New Zealand and the country's five Netball Zones have decided to postpone all winter competitions in the Community Netball winter season until at least May 2.

The advisory includes the postponement of pre-season programmes, tournaments, workshops and other community competitions, including social leagues that are currently in progress.

The ANZ Premiership did commence their season with three matches taking place over the weekend. Pulse beat Tactix 53-41, Mystics edged past Stars 59-55 and Magic triumphed over Steel by 54-48 in Dunedin behind closed doors.