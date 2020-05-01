Suncorp Super Netball in full return-to-action planning

The competition's organisers are evaluating the best models for the 2020 season

Netball Australia and the Suncorp Super Netball league say they are in "full return-to-action planning" ahead of key government deadlines in Australia.

The 2020 season, which was originally due to start on May 2, has been postponed and will not commence before June 30.

In this new update, Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington revealed that the league is working through the final stages of their decision-making process and that they will be in a position to make a further announcement by the end of May.

"There has been an extensive amount of scenario planning going on behind the scenes to determine the best model for a 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season," Symington said.

"We are consulting heavily with all key stakeholders involved in the competition, with the long-term sustainability of the league and the health of our players, support staff and fans always at the forefront of all decision making.

"We've remained open-minded to possible season models since postponing the competition. The work now is focused on narrowing our planning down to the most realistic scenarios based on the information we currently have access to.

"This is still a very fluid situation for the entire nation and we continue to monitor it very closely, however it feels as though the tide is turning and the league is confident we'll be in a position to announce our plans for Suncorp Super Netball in 2020 by the end of May."

The NSW Swifts won the Suncorp Super Netball Championship last year

From an international perspective, the Australian Diamonds have the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup competitions in the diary - originally planned for September and October.

The two competitions span across a number of cities in both Australia and New Zealand and in the case of the Quad Series, also include South Africa and England's Vitality Roses as participants alongside the Diamonds and the Silver Ferns.

At this point in time, all of those nations are meeting to discuss if both events could go ahead or what might be introduced instead. A decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.