Hopes for full 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season are cautiously rising, says CEO Chris Symington

The NSW Swifts will go into the 2020 season as the defending champions

Suncorp Super Netball's CEO Chris Symington, says that their hopes for completing a full 2020 season in Australia are "cautiously rising".

The CEO's words come after the league advised clubs that, for now, no team training is to be held and athletes are to continue with their 12 hours of individualised club training each week until May 31.

Unlike the Vitality Netball Superleague and the ANZ Premiership, the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season had not yet commenced when it was postponed on March 23 due to COVID-19.

It was originally due to start on May 3 and a full announcement about its new structure and pathway forwards is expected by the end of May.

"With restrictions easing around the country, our hopes of being able to complete a full 2020 season are cautiously rising," Symington said.

"But, in order to maintain competitive balance within the league while the finer details of the season are agreed upon, we have advised clubs and athletes to continue solo training for the next two and a half weeks.

"There are still many decisions to be made in relation to how and when the 2020 season will take place, as well as how and when all clubs will resume formal training, and the league will be position to announce all of this prior to May 31."

The 12 hours of club-led training per week was agreed by the league, clubs and the Australian Netball Players' Association, in line with player pay reductions. This decision was announced back in April.

It has now also been communicated to clubs that they must factor in any quarantining measures when bringing athletes back to the club from interstate or overseas places within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, Netball New Zealand has confirmed that the ANZ Premiership is set to resume on June 19, following their government's decision to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

The season will be played over an intensive 10-week period and all games will be held at the Auckland Netball Centre, in order to comply with Ministry of Health guidelines on providing a consistent and controlled venue.