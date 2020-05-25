Super Netball: Natalie Haythornthwaite and Layla Guscoth cleared to return to Australia

England's captain will be able to return to Australia for Suncorp Super Netball

Natalie Haythornthwaite and Layla Guscoth are two of the five international Suncorp Super Netball athletes who have been granted government permission to return to Australia.

The league successfully sought exemptions from the Australian Border Force Commissioner for the two Roses, Phumza Maweni, Lenize Potgieter and Shadine Van der Merwe to re-enter Australia.

Haythornthwaite, who led England during the Vitality Nations Cup in January, had returned to England to be with her fiancé while Guscoth has been working on the frontline as a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

In a statement announcing the news, Suncorp Super Netball said, "All of the athletes will adhere to biosecurity measures that are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including 14 days quarantine in accommodation nominated by the state governments."

The league has issued training guidelines to all of its clubs which outline the medical and logistical measures needed for when teams are given the all-clear to return to training.

No date has been shared about when this will happen. Further discussions are still being had regarding the 2020 season as a whole, as Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said.

"There are still several moving parts we're working through in confirming detail of the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season. We have many people working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure this is locked away as soon as possible.

"We appreciate our fans are patiently waiting for news on when and how the 2020 season will happen and we hope to be announcing further information around this by the end of the week.

"The league is excited that our international athletes who returned home will be back on Australian soil soon and we're confident we'll see our teams back to some type of group training in the near future."