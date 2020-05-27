Netball News

Vitality Netball Superleague season cancelled: Coaches, players and fans react

England Netball: "Concluding the season now is the most appropriate measure to guarantee the safety of the netball family, protect the long term future of all VNSL teams"

Manchester Thunder went into the 2020 season as the defending champions
Vitality Netball Superleague's head coaches, players and fans have reacted to the news that the 2020 season has been cancelled.

On Wednesday morning it was announced by England Netball that the season, which had been paused after just three full rounds and two additional matches, was to be cancelled without resumption.

The statement stated that concluding the season now is the most appropriate measure to guarantee the safety of the netball family and protect the long-term future of all VNSL teams.

Following the announcement of the decision, the competition's head coaches, players and fans have taken to social media to share their reactions...

Manchester Thunder went into this new season as the defending champions. During the first three rounds Karen Greig's squad looked exceptionally cohesive and strong. The head coach shared her thoughts on the decision, as soon as the news was announced.

Mikki Austin remarkably combines the roles of director of netball, head coach and being a player at Surrey Storm and like all, she's preparing to adapt to a new normal without competitive netball.

London Pulse have been training together as a group every day since the lockdown commenced. Interim CEO and head coach Samantha Bird, took to social media to praise her players' response.

The competition's newest franchise were unbeaten after their first three matches in 2020 and it looked like they were about to have a significant breakthrough season with a wealth of young and exciting talent within their ranks.

Jodie Gibson won a Commonwealth Games gold medal with England Netball on the Gold Coast in 2018. However, in recent times she's been diligently coming back from an operation on her knee. After the painstaking process of rehab, returning to court was nearly in sight...

Turning to training after hearing the news certainly helped Shona while Natalie Panagarry is another who is continuing to return from injury after she fractured a bone in her foot earlier in the year.

One of the game's most respected umpires, Gary Burgess, has set netball fans a challenge for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season...

The fans themselves have also been sharing their emotions after hearing the news. Sadness is mixed with understanding, and a desire to put the players they admire first.

