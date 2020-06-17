Anna Carter steps away from role of Leeds Rhinos director of netball

Anna Carter [L] wishes the club every success in the future

Anna Carter has decided to step away from her role as director of netball at Leeds Rhinos Netball.

The announcement was made on Wednesday and states that her departure was agreed late last week, following a meeting between Carter and other key stakeholders.

Leeds Rhinos Netball are due to become a Vitality Netball Superleague franchise in 2021.

At the time of securing their Superleague place, Carter said that inclusion in England's elite league was 'the icing on the cake' and she echoed those sentiments as her departure was announced.

"This has been an amazing journey for myself and for our region, with netball in a really strong place now and the club will no doubt take this forward," she stated in a club statement.

"When you look at all that's been achieved during this time it is quite phenomenal, we have helped to support hundreds of athletes from little ones to the U19s and the pathway towards England Netball is robust.

"I think securing the Superleague entry for 2021 is a personal highlight and so many people have worked hard on making this happen," she added.

"I wish the club every success with this venture in particular, and I for one will be cheering on the blue and amber next year."

From July 2020, after a transition period at Leeds Rhinos Netball. Carter will operate under her new company banner - Elite Netball Academy.

She will offer community and developmental netball as part of Elite Netball Academy while others continue with Leeds Rhinos Netball's pathway towards the Vitality Netball Superleague.

"It's time now for me to refocus on supporting younger players during the stage before they reach the pathway, which I have honestly missed these past three years. I'll be providing more guidance to Yorkshire's growing coaching community," Carter added.

"The time is right now for Anna to be able to focus solely on new opportunities for her and we wish her every success," Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball franchise director said.

"We are ambitious for the future of Leeds Rhinos Netball and Anna should be very proud of the work she has put in and the legacy she leaves".