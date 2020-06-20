ANZ Premiership: Mainland Tactix surge past Southern Steel

A dominant third quarter provided the platform for a Mainland Tactix victory over Southern Steel

A powerful second-half performance ensured that the Mainland Tactix took the spoils 43-36 on derby day against the Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership.

With all of the competition's first matches taking place in Auckland, this was the first derby between the two sides to be played outside of the South Island and the Tactix went into the encounter with just a one-from-10 record against the Steel.

After two close quarters and nothing separating them at half-time, the Tactix raced away and set themselves up nicely for their second match of the Round Two on Monday.

Jane Watson and her side will take on the Stars in the final match of Round Two while the Steel have a week to turnaround their fortunes before meeting the Mystics in Round Three.

The Steel, the champions in 2017 and 2018, opened with the first couple of goals before Tactix's captain set the tone for her side to follow.

Watson used her experience to pick-off a pop out of the circle from Katlifa McCollin, the Steel's import shooter from Trinidad & Tobago. The Tactix rewarded their defender's work by converting through to goal, something that would become a familiar sight throughout the contest.

Temalisi Fakahokotau, Watson's defensive partner, was returning to court after missing the whole of last season due to a a serious knee injury and she clearly wanted to make up for lost time.

In the face of defensive pressure, two-time ANZ champions remained cool though. The Steel problem-solved early on with Gina Crampton finding an energetic McCollin, who was growing with every minute.

Both teams had chances to develop a run in the first quarter but were clawed back and the Tactix's held a 12-11 advantage after the first 12 minutes.

They cancelled each other out for the duration of the second quarter too. The intensity remained high and there was no indication that it had been 95 days since both teams' last competitive match.

After being locked at 20-20 at half-time, the 'Championship' quarter arrived and it was the Tactix who grasped it with both hands. Erikana Pedersen arrived at WA and alongside Kimiora Poi they raised the tempo.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit continued to turn to post with confidence, she found Ellie Bird with ease and duly deserved the player-of-the-match award for an assured outing.

Across the board in the third, the Steel hesitated more than they had done previously and the Tactix didn't need to be asked twice to take advantage of that.

A 14-7 quarter provided the Tactix with a seven-goal cushion going into the last. A couple of attacking errors meant that they didn't keep their foot fully on the gas, but the hard work had already been done and a welcome victory was the result.

Match Statistics

Full-Time Steel Tactix 36 Final score 43 43 Attempts at goal 53 84% Goal percentage 81% 3 Rebounds 7 2 Intercepts 7 47 Penalties 51 17 Turnovers 14

Match Reaction

What's next?

