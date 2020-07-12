Vitality Netball World Cup 2019: Top moments and memories

The 15th edition of the Netball World Cup was packed with exciting moments

Twelve months on from the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019, take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from a thrilling 10 days in Liverpool.

The competition took place at the M&S Bank Arena with Sky Sports sharing more than 250 hours of coverage from the tournament.

Every match was live and also streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel so that fans could enjoy the twists and turns of the 15th edition of the Netball World Cup in full.

To mark one year on, take a look back at some of these excellent memories...

Impressive debuts and dance moves

From start to finish, one of the sides who made their Netball World Cup debut in Liverpool - Zimbabwe - caught everyone's eye.

The Gems ignited the M&S Bank Arena with their joy and the enthusiasm of their fans.

Lloyd Makunde's team were not the only ones who loved their time on court meaning that post-match dance-offs and dances became the norm!

0:46 The Uganda and Zimbabwe teams joined together for a post-match dance-off The Uganda and Zimbabwe teams joined together for a post-match dance-off

1:29 The Malawi Queens also showed their love of dance and their supporters The Malawi Queens also showed their love of dance and their supporters

Harten's instinctive brilliance

Athletes will tell you that when they get into the zone it can be a wonderful feeling and against South Africa, Jo Harten showed exactly what happens when a netballer gets there.

0:30 Watch Jo Harten's stunning last-second goal for England Watch Jo Harten's stunning last-second goal for England

Maia Kopua's big interview

At the heart of New Zealand's campaign were the players Dame Noeline Taurua endearingly referred to as their 'Fossils'.

The defender Casey Kopau, who later found out that she was in the early stages of pregnancy during the competition, came out of retirement and was rock solid in their defensive end.

After winning gold, it was then over to her daughter to take some of the spotlight...

This *never* happens

It's not too often that you see something brand new on a netball court. However, on the final day all of the fans in the stands and everyone watching at home, were left perplexed by one incident in particular...

Roses' celebrations

After the despair of missing out on the final, England Netball re-grouped and showed the strength of their character on the final day.

In contrast to their slow start in their semi-final, the Roses put their foot on the gas early on and never looked back.

To mark England's bronze medal, on July 12 England Netball are encouraging all of their members to wear their team or World Cup colours, make individual fan parks at home and share their photos with them on social media.

6:13 Watch the highlights of the third place play-off between England and South Africa Watch the highlights of the third place play-off between England and South Africa

"We want Dunn. We want Dunn."

As Tracey Neville's team approached the final few minutes of that bronze medal play-off, a shout commenced inside the M&S Bank Arena. A short time later, it became even louder, and everyone could hear the calls for Rachel Dunn to take to court.

When Harten looked at the umpire and then called time, the arena erupted with noise as their wish was about to become true.

During the recent Sky Watchalong, Dunn watched these final moments back for the first time and explained, from her perspective what it felt like to have an arena full of people calling for you.

1:24 Rachel Dunn talks through the moment a packed house at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool roared her onto court Rachel Dunn talks through the moment a packed house at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool roared her onto court

The World Cup Final

In the final match of the competition, New Zealand and Australia met each other for the second time in Liverpool.

The pair met in the Preliminaries Stage Two with the Australian Diamonds pipping their opponents by 50-49, however, a World Cup final is an entirely different challenge.

The Silver Ferns came off the back of a 47-45 semi-final win over England while the Diamonds beat South Africa by 55-53.

Every match of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup is still available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube Channel.