QUIZ: How much do you know about the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup?

A staggering 60 matches were played over the course of the 10 days in Liverpool

Our weekly Netball Quiz is back and this time we're testing your knowledge of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool....

From July 12-21 last year, the sporting world enjoyed an enthralling competition at the M&S Bank Arena. From start to finish it was packed with dramatic moments and close finishes. But, how much do you remember?

For now, pop on your thinking caps and take our latest Netball Quiz...