2021 Vitality Superleague: Surrey Storm duo Yasmin Parsons and Emily Gulvin to return for new season

Surrey Storm have become the latest team to join the Vitality Superleague signings announcements - with Yasmin Parson and Emily Gulvin back for the 2021 season.

With the October 31 signings deadline just a couple of weeks away, Storm have moved to start pulling their squad together and both Gulvin and Parsons form a key part of their playing roster, joining player-coach Mikki Austin in the line-up revealed so far.

Storm will be without Lorraine Kowalewska and Katy Hughes who have both announced their retirement, while Sophie Hankin has taken up a netball role in Dubai, meaning the squad is shorn of years of Superleague experience.

Parsons, currently in New Zealand with the Vitality Roses squad preparing for a three-game series against world champions New Zealand, is back for another season having made the move to Surrey in 2015.

The 27-year-old wing attack will also maintain her position as vice-captain and cannot wait to get going when the Superleague season returns in February after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m back with this incredible franchise for another season... I’m excited to see where this year takes us. I can’t wait for the season to start!!! ⛈💙🖤 https://t.co/FIQ8AZB06N — 𝕐𝕒𝕤𝕞𝕚𝕟 ℙ𝕒𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕤 (@Yazparsons93) October 8, 2020

"I'm excited to be back with the Storm family for my sixth year with the club - it's always an honour to put that duck-egg blue dress on.

"This year is going to look slightly different with the absence of some legends who recently announced their retirement, but as a new team we are ready for the challenges ahead, it's the start of something new.

"I'm ready to get back on court with this team and to see what we are made of."

Parsons is joined for 2021 by 23-year-old Pathway product Gulvin who has established herself as part of Austin's squad over the last three seasons.

"I love working with Mikki and our other coaches and I'm keen to keep developing as a player and see us continue to develop as a team.

"The team environment at Storm is always positive, supportive and challenging and I'm looking forward to building on previous relationships.

"Another amazing part of playing for Storm is the fans. They are so supportive and dedicated and I can't wait to be playing in front of our home crowd again soon!"

Franchise director and head coach Austin is delighted to put a busy off-season behind her and step up preparations for the new season, where Parsons and Gulvin will have key roles to play.

Mikki Austin is assembling her squad for the new Vitality Superleague season

"As an English Rose and our vice-captain, Yaz is such a key member of the team and what we are trying to build here at Surrey Storm.

"So to have her re-sign for next season and beyond is fantastic news. As one of the deadliest wing attack's in the game, we are so excited to continue to work with her and develop her game.

"Emily Gulvin offers us such a dynamic and speedy option in the midcourt so we are so excited to re-sign her for next season and beyond.

"As someone who has been part of Surrey Storm's NPL system and seen her playing career all the way through to the Superleague, Emily is the epitome of what our programme is all about - hard work, dedication and resilience."

