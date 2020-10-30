Donnell Wallam: Leeds Rhinos Netball secure shooting sensation

The shooter joins Dan Ryan's side for the 2021 season

Leeds Rhinos Netball have landed a major signing coup with the addition of West Coast Fever training partner Donnell Wallam for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The shooter has signed a two-year deal and joins the Rhinos after dominating the Gold Industry Group West Australian league, winning back-to-back premierships with West Coast Warriors.

The 190cm rising star is a former state basketballer and has only been playing elite level netball for the past two years.

Wallam first caught the eye of the game's elite with a breakthrough performance last July, when she spearheaded the Western Australian All Stars in an exhibition game against the West Coast Fever at Perth Arena.



She shocked everyone, bagging over 50 goals against Australian Diamonds goalkeeper Courtney Bruce and leading her team to victory. She was signed as a training partner with Fever the following day.

Now, Wallam has said that the opportunity to challenge herself in the Vitality Netball Superleague is a great next step and something that she cannot wait to do.

"I am so excited to get this opportunity and I think it's a great way to start my professional netball career," the 26-year-old said.

"I felt I needed to get the on-court exposure at the next level and to be able to learn from a shooting specialist coach in Dan really helped my decision to join Rhinos. We have got some exciting big names on the team and I'm looking forward to learning from them and playing with them.

"I can't wait to meet everyone and join my team-mates for pre-season and start building as a team for the campaign ahead."

After Wallam, Dan Ryan has one final athlete to announce next week (subject to medical clearance) in order to finalise his inaugural squad.

Leeds Rhinos Netball Squad - 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague Jade Clarke Vicki Oyesola Brie Grierson Rosie Harris Britt Coleman Rhea Dixon Sienna Rushton Amelia Hall Fi Toner Paige Kindred Michelle Magee Emily Hollingworth Donnell Wallam

"Donnell is a hidden gem and has absolutely exploded onto the netball scene, taking all before her in the past two years," the high performance director and Superleague head coach, said.

"Some of her performances have been absolutely jaw-dropping and when she's on her game, she's an unstoppable force in that shooting circle.

"She's an almighty target, deadly accurate and her ability to pluck the ball out of the air is a sight to be seen. What's so exciting though, is she's still very raw and has so much development ahead of her.

"Donnell's so determined to learn and grow and has her sights set on some big dreams. I truly believe she has the potential to be a world-beater and we are just so thrilled she has chosen Leeds Rhinos as her new netball home."

