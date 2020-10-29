Fran Williams re-signs for Wasps Netball ahead of 2021 season

Fran Williams will be returning to Wasps Netball in form after her time in New Zealand with England

Fran Williams has re-signed for Wasps Netball ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season and will be one of their vice-captains.

The international defender is currently out in New Zealand with England's Vitality Roses and had a standout performance in the first Test against the Silver Ferns.

Prior to the series commencing, head coach Jess Thirlby announced that Williams would take on the role of vice-captain and praised her development to date.

"This is a really exciting and important opportunity for Fran, she's been on a phenomenal journey with the Vitality Roses to date and has really made a name for herself on the netball scene," Thirlby said earlier this month.

"The whole team has been tested due to the pandemic; being forced to train from home and then in a different environment when returning to camp, however Fran has shown resilience and a positive attitude throughout. I couldn't be more proud of Fran and the team."

👏 Lots to enjoy for England fans in this passage of play. Fran Williams is having some quarter isn't she?



📺 Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Mix

🖥️ YouTube Stream*: https://t.co/z8qfa073gp



*UK & Ireland pic.twitter.com/hvwV6Wp0nq — Sky Sports Netball (@SkyNetball) October 28, 2020

Williams will be re-joining Wasps Netball for a fifth season and also has a close relationship will their head coach Mel Mansfield.

"Fran is back as one of the vice-captains and I could not be happier," the head coach said.

"Fran is now well-established in the full-time Roses programme whilst studying and has matured with us over the past four years to become one of the true leaders of the group.

"Her 'never say die' attitude makes her a feared defender that the opposition hate to face. I look forward to helping to progress Fran's game and working closely with her."

When you know someone for so long it is easy to take for granted what an inspiring athlete, teammate and person they are. It has been a true privilege to play alongside you and share the highs and lows; Netball is losing a true legend! 🐝❤️ https://t.co/x8dToxIsg1 — Amy Flanagan (@amyhflanagan) July 6, 2020

The enforced off-season saw Wasps Netball and Vitality Netball Superleague stalwart, Hannah Knights, announce her retirement from the game. Knights had been part of all 15 of the competition's seasons and provided exemplary leadership for Wasps Netball.

In 2021, Sophia Candappa will take over from Knights as captain and alongside Williams, Amy Flanagan will also take on a role as a vice-captain.

"I was thrilled that Mel considered me to be an important part of the group heading forward," Flanagan said.

"We have a great mix of youth and experience in our squad this season and I'm excited for the opportunity to play alongside such talented athletes!

"I have always felt incredibly welcomed by our supporters and the wider Wasps community, and this was another huge pull for me returning. I love the challenge each new season presents, and I can't wait to get started!"

Wasps Netball's confirmed squad: Sophia Candappa, Katie Harris, Josie Huckle, Amy Flanagan, Fran Williams, Ella Powell-Davies, Iona Christian, Lily-May Catling. Training Partners: Hannah Leighton, Ally Housley, Leah Goss, Megan Thorne, Ruth Hughes.

Live netball continues on Sky Sports with the Vitality Roses taking on the Silver Ferns in the second Test on Friday. Join us from 6am on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix and via our stream on YouTube.